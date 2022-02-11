K2 Integrity adds Fintech, Public Policy Leader Dr. Chris Brummer to Board

K2 Integrity recently announced a star-studded addition to their team. Dr. Chris Brummer, a highly respected figure in the world of finance and public policy has joined the firm’s board of directors. Over the past decade, Dr. Brummer has been at the forefront of conversations on technology, finance, and regulation in the United States, Europe and Asia.

K2 Integrity is a premier advisory and consulting firm providing risk, compliance, investigations, and regulatory monitoring services. Founded in 2009 by Jeremy Kroll and Jules B. Kroll, the international firm has its headquarters situated in New York, with multiple offices spread across major cities in the world. Formerly known as K2 Intelligence, the company was rebranded to K2 Integrity in 2020 after a successful merger with Financial Integrity Network (FIN), founded by Juan Zarate and Chip Poncy, former senior Treasury and U.S. government officials responsible for helping shape the modern AML/CFT regime. The firm defines its fundamental values and goals as enabling clients to possess a more nuanced understanding of risk and ways in which to manage it efficiently.

“K2 Integrity’s global renown for solving the business world’s most difficult challenges—and creating a positive impact—is widely known, well deserved, and a true testament to the leadership of Jeremy and Jules Kroll,” said Dr. Brummer. “The Krolls and the K2 Integrity team committed to environmental, social, and governance solutions for clients decades before it became a mainstream trend. I’m delighted to join in their longstanding efforts to design novel, cutting-edge solutions that not only serve business communities but move the needle for society as a whole.”

Dr. Brummer is a leading figure and voice in a variety of policy conversations. A professor and faculty director of Georgetown’s Institute of International Economic Law, Brummer is the founder of DC Fintech Week, a leading policy forum, as well as the co-founder of Roll Call’s Fintech Beat podcast. His government experience also traverses many of K2’s priorities. A leading experts on cryptocurrency and the law, Dr. Brummer has served as a member of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Subcommittee on Virtual Currencies, the Consultative Working Group for the European Securities and Markets Authority’s Financial Innovation Standing Committee, and has testified before Congress on Facebook’s (now de facto) cryptocurrency project and initial coin offerings. Most recently, he served as a member of the Biden-Harris Presidential Transition Team as part of the agency review team for the Department of the Treasury.

K2 has said that the idea behind this collaboration with Dr. Brummer is to help bring valuable expertise on emerging technologies like digital identity, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, and their utilization benefits for business and financial inclusion. Dr. Brummer was recently cited as one of the country’s most influential Black Corporate Directors, and serves additionally on the boards of Fannie Mae and public.com, the social app. He was also named Scholar in Residence at Paradigm.