Manufacturing Loyalty in Customers

One of the first rules a successful business needs to follow is to invest in its customers. When there is a positive relationship made with the people spending money on your business, it pays dividends. They are more likely to choose your products over the competitors and create a consistent source of profit. The creation of loyalty rewards apps is one of the most effective ways to achieve this objective in the modern business world. These apps usually work by giving users points for every transaction they make with your company. These points accumulate so users can exchange them for rewards such as special discounts, exclusive products, and even free merchandise.

Many industries have adopted the loyalty rewards app concept, including restaurants, retail stores, and transportation companies. It is noteworthy that user preferences vary between different app stores, specifically Android’s Google Play store and Apple’s App Store. One of the most striking examples is how Sam’s Club is ranked highest in the Google Play store’s shopping category, yet the App Store completely excludes Sam’s Club from its rankings in favor of Costco. There are some apps that are universally loved however- Starbucks, Etsy, and Delta Airlines are ranked highly by all users.