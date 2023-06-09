Plastic Surgery and Labor Force Participation

Can plastic surgery impact labor participation? The connection may seem like a stretch, but recent labor shifts have revealed key barriers to female workforce participation, as well as solutions to these barriers. Plastic surgery has proven to be one of those solutions, and here’s how.

At the onset of the pandemic, close to 2 million women left the workforce. In 2023, female labor participation is returning to pre-pandemic numbers, but women continue to struggle with obstacles when it comes to returning to work.

Lookism is a major challenge. Women face extensive pressure to maintain youthful beauty standards, and 44% of women experience negative feelings when they are not wearing makeup. Not only can lookism have significant impacts on a woman’s wage, but it can also diminish confidence, which is its own barrier to workforce reentry.

Other challenges like ageism and caregiving responsibilities make the transition even more difficult. As women age, they face greater bias in the hiring process, and also face greater chances of being let go. The added responsibility of being expected to care for children and family can pull women in two directions, while also using up vast amounts of time and money.

To address these challenges, women are finding professional mentors, seeking hybrid opportunities, and investing in cosmetic surgeries. Plastic surgery is a rising solution and allows for women to regain their confidence. It is especially useful for new moms, who are more likely to struggle with body dysmorphia. Whether it be liposuction or tummy tucks, plastic surgery can turn the tides of a job search and propel thousands of women back into the workforce.