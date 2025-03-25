Protecting Vulnerable Workers with Drug Testing Laws

In the United States, drug use laws have become more lenient following the legalization of marijuana both recreationally and medically in many states. With this comes a need for drug testing laws. However, only five states currently have laws in place legalizing the practice. Despite hundreds of new bills being introduced on the topic in the past year, there is still an urgent need for legislation that will keep vulnerable populations safe.

Over the past 5 years, there has been a 45.2% increase in positive marijuana tests, which experts say could have serious implications for those working in safety-sensitive industries. With recreational marijuana laws associated with an increase in workplace injuries, both state and industry leaders are working on putting employee drug testing policies into motion.

Ten US states already have measures in place to crack down on drug test tampering. Additionally, affected industries like transportation, manufacturing, and energy are spearheading the movement of regularly testing employees. This practice ensures safety and sobriety while on the job while remaining compliant with state and local legislation surrounding drug use. Although it is predicted that laws regulating drugs in the US will continue to become more lenient, with employee drug testing measures in place, leaders can ensure the safety of those who are most vulnerable.



Source: USDrugTestCenters.com