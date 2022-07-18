Questions to Ask a Landlord Before Signing a Contract

When you’re looking for a new place to live, it’s important to ask your potential landlord some key questions before signing a contract.

Here are some key questions you should always ask:

1. What is the length of the lease?

The length of the lease is important to know so that you can budget accordingly. For example, if you’re looking for a short-term rental, a 12-month lease may not be ideal.

2. Are there any hidden fees?

Hidden fees can come as a nasty surprise, so it’s important to ask about them upfront. Fees for things like parking, laundry, and utilities can add up quickly, so be sure to factor them into your budget.

3. What is included in the rent?

Knowing what’s included in the rent is important for two reasons: first, you’ll know what you’re actually paying for; and second, you can budget accordingly. For example, if heat and water are included in the rent, you won’t have to worry about budgeting for those expenses.

4. How often is rent due?

It’s important to know how often rent is due so that you can be sure to make payments on time. Some landlords may require rent to be paid monthly, while others may require it to be paid bi-weekly or even weekly.

Do Your Research

It is important that you understand all of the terms and conditions of your lease agreement before signing it, so that there are no surprises down the road.

Once you have all the information you need, carefully review the lease agreement before signing it. If you have any questions or concerns, be sure to get them addressed and put in writing, before putting your signature on the dotted line.

Do your research and ask around so that you can find the perfect rental for your needs.