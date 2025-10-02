Regional Fault Lines in America’s Employment Landscape

A new study conducted by Levine AND Wiss shows that the U.S. labor market is increasingly defined by regional disparities. While the national unemployment rate remains steady at 4.2 percent, the reality on the ground is far more uneven. Some states are thriving with historically low unemployment, while others are experiencing sharp increases in joblessness and mass layoffs. The study argues that these regional divides are reshaping the economic map of the United States and could have long-term consequences for both workers and policymakers.

National Stability vs. Regional Instability

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a national unemployment rate of 4.2 percent. On the surface, this suggests stability. But the study highlights that this figure masks significant differences across states.

California currently has the highest unemployment rate at 5.4 percent , reflecting the state’s reliance on industries like technology and entertainment that have been hit by restructuring and layoffs.

These figures illustrate how the national average conceals sharp regional divergences.

Layoffs Concentrated in the East and Southeast

The study found that layoffs in the East and Southeast rose 220 percent year-over-year in 2025. This surge reflects both federal restructuring and the impact of tariffs on trade-dependent states.

Federal job cuts disproportionately affected Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, where agencies like Health and Human Services and Education saw deep reductions.

Finance layoffs hit New York and New Jersey hardest, with more than 154,000 jobs lost due to global trade disruptions.

due to global trade disruptions. Retail job losses were concentrated in the Southeast, with 80,000 layoffs in early 2025, a 255 percent increase compared to 2024.

in early 2025, a compared to 2024. Nonprofit layoffs surged in urban centers, rising 407 percent year-over-year, reflecting reduced donor funding and shifting federal priorities.

High-Profile Corporate Layoffs and Bankruptcies

Beyond regional patterns, the study highlights high-profile corporate casualties that have ripple effects across multiple states.

Microsoft cut 9,000 jobs in its second major round of layoffs in 2025.

cut 9,000 jobs in its second major round of layoffs in 2025. 23andMe, Del Monte, and At Home all filed for bankruptcy, triggering widespread job losses across retail and biotech.

These examples demonstrate that both federal institutions and private corporations are vulnerable to the same economic pressures, and their failures often hit specific regions disproportionately hard.

Demographic and Regional Overlap

The study emphasizes that demographic disparities overlap with regional ones. Teenagers and Black workers are disproportionately affected, particularly in states with higher unemployment. Bloomberg data cited in the study suggests that teen unemployment spikes are often early indicators of broader downturns, making these figures a warning sign for the national economy.

Long-Term Unemployment Rising

The number of long-term unemployed rose by 179,000 in July, reaching 1.8 million. These workers now account for nearly 25 percent of all unemployed Americans, with concentrations in states already struggling with higher unemployment rates. Long-term unemployment is particularly damaging because it erodes skills, reduces employability, and increases reliance on public assistance.

Policy Implications

The study concludes that policymakers must address these regional divides to prevent long-term structural inequality. Federal programs designed to stabilize employment often fail to account for regional disparities, leaving some states overexposed to economic shocks. Targeted investments in workforce development, infrastructure, and retraining programs could help mitigate these divides.

Conclusion

The study conducted by Levine AND Wiss concludes that America’s employment crisis is not evenly distributed. Regional disparities are widening, with some states thriving while others face escalating job losses. Without targeted policy interventions, these divides could harden into long-term structural inequalities that reshape the U.S. labor market for decades to come.