Repairing Customer Relationships

Many businesses depend on customer relationships. When these relationships fail, a person has to take the time to repair them. Customer relations skills are vital for today’s business owners, whether at the corporate or personal levels. Entrepreneur Shalom Lamm states, “Every great business starts with a great customer experience. Customers are the undercurrent that keeps one’s business afloat. A person needs to keep them happy for their business to grow.”

5 Ways Businesses Can Repair Strained Relationships With Their Customers

1. Re-examine costs

Businesses should look at how they can reduce the cost of their product or service. If a business can reduce costs, it can pass the savings onto the customer in a way that is not perceived as cheap or tacky. A business has to weigh the pros and cons of charging more for exactly what they offer compared to charging less for something lesser.

2. Improve service

Businesses should also look at ways to improve their customer service to make the customer feel valued. Conducting surveys on their customers for opinions on a product or service is one way to do so. A business owner may want to do something like this during the holiday season, which is a time when customers tend to notice issues more with companies.

3. Provide a warranty if your product is faulty

If a product that a customer has purchased from a business is faulty, the business should offer to repair or replace it. The business should also look into any claims for compensation legally regarding the faulty product. The customer must be updated about what the business is doing.

4. Apologize

Businesses should also apologize if they have wronged a customer. They should be sincere if they want to repair their relationship with a customer. It can be done in private or in public. If you do it publicly, you may gain some extra credibility points with other customers and turn a bad situation around by showing that you care about your customers and their opinion of your business.

5. Hire new staff

Businesses should hire new people to improve the quality of their services. Hiring qualified workers will help increase the speed and efficiency of customer service, including things like online orders or questions regarding an account. A business can also hire people proficient in languages to handle calls from those who speak another language. It is also a good idea to ensure they are hiring courteous workers who are enthusiastic about helping others. A business owner will want to hire people with a similar attitude as the business to maximize customer satisfaction.



Customer service skills are vital for every business, large or small, to thrive and be successful. While customer service is integral to a successful business, certain businesses may occasionally need to repair strained customer relationships. The steps mentioned above are a few ways a company can repair strained customer relationships. A long-time entrepreneur, Shalom Lamm has proven that it can turn a bad situation around and improve customer relationships.