Starting Strong is Key to College Success

Kentucky’s key to success is encouraging students to complete gateway courses in math and English as it will prepare them for the rest of the years in college.

When students start college off strong, it can have a positive impact on a student’s academic, personal, and professional success. When a student performs well academically, universities are more likely to predict higher retention rates and greater likelihood of program completion.

Gateway math and English are the key to Kentucky’s retention rates for first year college students. Let’s explore the statistics below to understand how academics play a huge role in students’ success.

The priorities in gateway courses are to enroll students based on various measures, such as their high school performance, GPA, and other relevant factors. It will also include effective learning experiences for the students depending on the instructor’s teaching approach.

Math and English courses are just the beginning of how Kentucky pushes students to achieve academic success.