Statistics on Massachusetts Motor Vehicle Accidents

Traffic accidents pose a significant public health issue in Massachusetts and car crashes rank among the leading causes of severe injuries and death.

According to MassDOT in 2022 there were 409 fatal accidents in Massachusetts and in 328 fatalities in 2023. Serious injuries from car accidents remain high, around 2500 in both years.





Crash Type 2022 2023 Fatal Injury 409 328 Serious Injury 2,522 2,417 Minor Injury 17,401 18,613 Possible Injury 10,543 9,727 No Injury 75,170 96,060 Other 7,114 8,049

Massachusetts car accidents are influenced by various factors, including driver demographics, behavior, and adherence to safety regulations. Analyzing these elements provides insights into accident trends and underscores the importance of legal compliance and personal safety.

Most car accidents in Massachusetts involve male drivers aged 25 to 34, followed closely by those aged 35 to 44. However, there’s a notable percentage of accidents where the driver’s age remains unknown.

In 2022, there was a significant shift in victim demographics, with one in four victims being pedestrians or cyclists—a stark increase compared to previous years where victims were predominantly drivers or passengers. By 2023, 22% of fatalities were pedestrians or cyclists, highlighting evolving risks on Massachusetts roads.

Massachusetts mandates the use of seat belts for drivers and passengers over 13 years old. Proper seat belt use is crucial as it can reduce the risk of severe injury or death by up to 50%. Additionally, child restraint laws require children aged seven years old and younger to be secured in appropriate car or booster seats.

Driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) level at or above 0.08% is illegal in Massachusetts. Despite efforts by federal and state programs to curb impaired driving rates, a significant number of drivers continue to operate vehicles under the influence. In Massachusetts, 2.5% of drivers admit to driving after consuming too much alcohol, exceeding the national average of 1.7%.

Many motor vehicle collisions and resulting injuries are preventable. It's critical for injury victims to seek legal counsel to understand their rights and explore potential remedies following an accident. A knowledgeable attorney can provide guidance on navigating insurance claims, pursuing compensation, and ensuring justice is served.