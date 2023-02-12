Still, Talking About Break/Fix vs. Managed IT Services?

Break/Fix vs. Managed IT Services: 2005 Called, They Want Their Speaking Points Back

It’s official. The break/fix vs. managed IT services debate is getting old. It’s so old that 2005 is calling, wanting their talking points back. That’s right. We’re talking 20 years and counting. If your IT company is just now thinking about switching from break/fix to managed services, you’re 20 years late to the party.

For those unfamiliar, break/fix refers to the traditional method of fixing computer problems when they occur. On the other hand, managed IT services involve proactive monitoring and maintenance of IT systems to prevent problems from occurring in the first place.

So, what took everyone so long to make the switch? Perhaps it’s because the break/fix model is like trying to patch a leaky roof with duct tape. Sure, it might hold for a while, but eventually, the problem will worsen, and you’ll be left with a bigger mess.

On the other hand, managed IT services are like building a solid foundation for your home. It’s a proactive approach that prevents problems from occurring in the first place, saving you time, money, and headaches in the long run.

It’s time to move on from the break/fix model and embrace managed IT services. It offers a more efficient and cost-effective solution and provides peace of mind knowing that your IT systems are being proactively monitored and maintained.

So, if you’re still clinging to the break/fix model, it’s time to let it go and join the managed IT services party. Trust us. You won’t regret it. After all, who wouldn’t want to prevent problems before they happen and enjoy a little peace of mind?

What Is Break/Fix?

Break/Fix is a traditional approach to IT support that involves fixing problems as they occur. It’s a reactive method where IT issues are only addressed once they arise, and there’s no proactive monitoring or maintenance in place to prevent problems from happening.

However, the industry has moved away from the break/fix model and toward managed IT services, which offer proactive monitoring and maintenance to prevent problems from occurring in the first place. Despite this shift, some experts still believe that break/fix has a place in our IT ecosystem.

Bryan Ferrario, CEO of St. Louis-based IT managed services company Alliance Technology Partners, states, “Break/fix still has a place in our ecosystem, and so does managed IT services. The future of IT managed service providers will be shaped by the ability to deliver a combination of both break/fix and managed services to meet customers’ ever-changing needs.”

Ferrario’s statement highlights the importance of IT managed service providers being able to offer a range of services to meet the diverse needs of their customers. The industry’s future may involve a combination of break/fix and managed services rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

While the break/fix model may have been popular in the past, the industry has moved toward managed IT services. However, it’s important to remember that both break/fix and managed services have their place in the IT ecosystem and that the future of IT managed service providers will be shaped by their ability to offer a range of services to meet the diverse needs of their customers.

Forget About Managed IT Services & Break/Fix – You’re Too Late

The managed IT services partner of the future won’t be burdened by the same stressors as traditional MSPs. In the past, MSPs have worried about maintaining technology, fixing problems as they arise, and being available 24/7 to address customer needs. However, the successful MSPs of 2023 will have a different focus.

To be successful in 2023 and beyond, MSPs must be business professionals first and technologists second. They must have a deep understanding of their customer’s business goals and objectives and be able to align their IT solutions with those goals. MSPs must also be experts in digital transformation, workforce automation, and AI technologies and be able to help their customers navigate these complex areas.

Robert Giannini, CEO of GiaSpace in Florida, recognizes this shift in the managed IT services industry. “At GiaSpace, we’re still doing all the stuff that traditional MSPs provide, but now our discussions with clients and prospects are centered around workforce automation, AI technologies, and digital transformation,” says Giannini. “We’re focused on helping our customers stay ahead of the curve and achieve their business goals through technology.”

Giannini’s comments highlight the importance of MSPs being able to offer a wider range of services and solutions to their customers. The successful MSPs of 2023 will be those who can stay ahead of the curve, understand their customers’ needs, and provide innovative solutions that help them achieve their business goals.

In conclusion, the managed IT services partner of the future won’t be focused on the same stressors as traditional MSPs. To be successful, MSPs must be business professionals first and technologists second and be able to provide innovative solutions that align with their customers’ business goals and objectives. The industry is rapidly evolving, and the successful MSPs of 2023 will be those who can adapt and stay ahead of the curve.

But We’re Different. We’re A MSSP

In recent years, many MSPs have begun to identify themselves as MSSPs (Managed Security Service Providers), intending to differentiate themselves from their competitors. They claim to be “security first” MSPs and tout their expertise in cybersecurity services.

However, cybersecurity services are no longer a differentiator in today’s rapidly evolving IT landscape – clients expect them. Almost every MSP out there is now focused on security, and clients expect their MSP to take on the responsibility of securing their IT systems.

Jorge Rojas, an owner of Tektonic in Vaughan, Ontario, agrees that identifying as an MSSP is no longer a differentiator for MSPs. “At Tektonic, we automatically take on the responsibility of securing our clients, and cybersecurity is just part of the program,” says Rojas. “We don’t tout ourselves as a ‘security first’ MSP because we believe that all MSPs should be focused on security, and clients expect no less from us.”

Rojas’ comments highlight the importance of MSPs recognizing that cybersecurity is no longer an optional service – it’s a necessity. MSPs who fail to prioritize security risk losing the trust of their clients and putting their clients’ sensitive data at risk.

In conclusion, identifying as an MSSP is no longer a differentiator for MSPs. Clients expect their MSPs to take on the responsibility of securing their IT systems, and cybersecurity services are no longer optional; they’re a necessity. MSPs prioritizing security and providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions will be the most successful in 2023 and beyond.

Conclusion

The break/fix vs. managed IT services debate is a no-brainer. Managed services are the way to go. So, tell 2005 to sit down and relax because the managed services party is just getting started.