The 3 Advantages Of Using a No Win-No Fee Lawyer
There may come a
time in your life, when you know you’re in the right, but there isn’t a thing
that you can do about it. People frequently find themselves in situations that
are not their fault, and they know for sure who is, but unfortunately due to
the costs involved, they won’t want to take the case any further. Hiring a
lawyer nowadays, is an expensive proposition, and for many people, this is
money that they just don’t have. Trying to fight a legal case against a large
corporation or entity, is a battle that you just can’t win, if you don’t have
the necessary finance to back it up.
However, there is
a way to work around the cost of having to pay a lawyer to assist you, and it
comes in the form of a no win-no fee lawyer. This is when your legal representative
agrees not to charge you for any fees, in the event of a loss. If he or she
does win, however, you can both agree on a percentage of the costs that will be
awarded to you, and both parties come out of the equation, equally happy. It
takes the pressure off you to come up with substantial amounts of money, and
puts a responsibility on your lawyer to come up with a plan, that will allow
the case to be won. The benefits of signing up to such a relationship are many,
but we will discuss just a few of them here today.
- No
start-up costs – When you
make an appointment to see a no win-no fee lawyer, you know before you walk in
the door, that there are no start-up costs involved. You will not have to pay a
retainer, and you will not have to pay for any meetings that may occur, after
the initial one. This gives you an incredible amount of confidence, and it may
help you to push a little harder for the case, when you wouldn’t otherwise, if
you had to pay.
- Your
lawyer works harder – There is no suggestion here, that a lawyer doesn’t
work hard for you anyway, but in the case where your legal representative knows
that they won’t get paid, if they don’t win, then this may light a fire under
them, and that can only be a good thing. Your lawyer certainly does work hard
for you when you pay for him or her, this just gives an added incentive to dot
those I’s, and cross those T’s.
- You
might still get a substantial pay out – If your lawyer takes on a
case on a no win no fee basis, then you can be fairly confident, that they are
pretty sure that there is a distinct possibility, that they are going to win
this case. They have studied the details of the case, and they see a successful
conclusion, sometime in the future. This will give you additional assurances
that there will be a payout at the end of it all, and knowing that there is
some money at the end of the rainbow, can only be seen as an advantage.
Once you find a lawyer who is happy to take on your case on a no win no
fee basis, you can have the peace of mind knowing, that they think that you
have an excellent case, and there is a strong possibility, that it can be won.
