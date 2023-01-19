The Importance of Proper Window Installation

Replacing windows can be a difficult task, especially if one isn’t familiar with the process. Windows are the last line of defense in a home, protecting from water and weather damage as well as controlling insulation. It is imperative to know the key elements of a new window in order to make an informed decision.

The material of the window frame may vary from wood, to aluminum, to composite, fiberglass, and even vinyl. Each type holds unique properties that benefit the home in different ways. The type of window, whether it is sliding, handing, awning, or any other of the several different styles, also plays a large role in the decision to install. Double pane windows as opposed to triple pane windows have different benefits respectively, and can be made with spacers or gas fills to improve insulation. Window coatings may also be considered, as they can filter UVs and reflect heat in certain environments.

It would be a costly mistake to not take window installation seriously, as there are massive costs of improper insulation. Cracks and gaps around windows create problems that many can’t see, leading to energy loss and increased costs. Companies nationwide are committing to helping others with their windows, ensuring that they are choosing only the safest and most effective options.