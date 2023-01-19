6 Reasons to Have Your Lawn Treated for Pests and Insects

Insects are a natural part of any garden or lawn. Many insects benefit your garden with the primary purpose of preventing pests from overrunning the area. However, if you aren’t careful and don’t take the necessary precautions, these beneficial insects may become a problem for your lawn and garden. Insects can come in contact with turf that has been treated for pests before it is ever going to be seen by humans, so often, it’s an unseen disaster waiting to happen. Here are six reasons why you should have your lawn treated for pests.

1. Protecting Your Lawn

The most apparent reason you should have your yard treated for pests is to protect the health of your lawn. Insects can feed on the root systems of grass plants, destroying that part of the plant and stunting growth. The worst part about it is that as an organic material, grass will not recover from this damage like it would if you cut off damaged parts of the plant.

2. Using Fewer Pesticides

While it is best to keep insects at bay before they can cause any damage, there is always a chance that something will get through. Pesticides have been used for years to take care of the problem and help restore your lawn. However, many experts say that using pesticides on your property can also harm you and the environment. By having your yard treated for pests, you are not only protecting your lawn from possible damage but also taking a big step towards a greener environment for all.

3. Maintaining Your Property Value

The primary concern of most property owners is the value of their property. Having your lawn treated for pests and other problems, such as weeds, can help maintain the weight, especially if you want to sell your home. While people looking to purchase your property might be unable to tell the difference between an untreated lawn and one treated, they will notice any dead patches in the lawn.

4. Helps Reduce Winter Damage

This is especially true in areas of the country where the winters are harsh on your lawn. Once the cold weather hits, insects flock to your yard to find somewhere warm and cozy. In their search for friendly places, they can do significant damage by eating your grassroots and damaging trees. In worse cases, pests can even cause areas of your lawn or garden to die when they ingest toxic materials.

5. Good for Your Health

Insects are food sources for many other animals, including predators and humans. The wide range of insects can help improve the quality of your garden soil, reduce the number of pesticides you use, and help purify the air.

6. Saving Time

This is one of the most important aspects to consider when deciding whether to have your lawn treated for pests. There are many ways that you can keep them from destroying your property without having to spend hours on harmful chemicals. The sooner you can get insects under control, the less money and time you will have to pay for their extermination.