The Main Benefits of Microsoft 365 for Businesses

Whether you’ve just recently launched your own startup or are the owner of a large organization, Microsoft 365 should be at the core of your day-to-day operations.

What is Microsoft 365 for Business?

Through using Microsoft 365 for business, you and your team will gain access to all the Office apps you need – from Word to Excel – and much more. This will enable your collaboration levels to increase to an entirely new level. All you will have to do is choose the business plan that’s right for you (Microsoft offers several packages depending on the number of users you will have and the apps you would like).

Once you’ve got your business set up on Microsoft 365, these are the benefits you can expect:

1. Better Content Creation

Apps such as Microsoft Word will enable the creation of tons of content, whether it’s web copy for your website or posts for your social media pages. Also, if certain members of your team want to showcase their work or ideas to you, they’ll be able to use Microsoft PowerPoints to do exactly that.

2. Remote Collaboration

Unless you’ve been living on Mars for the past few years, you’ll be aware that remote working has become huge. Now, it seems like everyone is working from home on a part-time or full-time basis, which is incredibly exciting.

Of course, the concept of remote work means that using different online tools to collaborate is essential. Luckily, this is where Microsoft Teams comes into play.

Teams – which is one of the best parts of Microsoft 365 – will enable your employees to engage in group chats and video meetings at the click of a button. This is great for when you need to hold important business meetings, such as to discuss your monthly targets. Also, you can even use Teams for fun, like when you want to have an end-of-year virtual party.

As amazing as Microsoft Teams is, you might need some help with it (and Microsoft 365 in general). There’s a lot to handle from managing the different files to prioritizing storage. Luckily, www.avepoint.com are Microsoft cloud experts, providing you with an efficient SaaS management platform.

3. Greater Storage

Remember back in the old days when you would be limited with how many files you could save on your computer? Thankfully, because Microsoft 365 uses cloud technology, you no longer have to worry about that.

With Microsoft 365, your business will get 1 TB of storage (which is a lot for people who aren’t tech-savvy).

So, if your company produces a lot of documents and content every day, you won’t have to worry about your storage overflowing.

4. File Sharing and Editing

Let’s say you have a marketing team who are writing the guide for one of your upcoming products. If one of them needs help or assistance from another team member, they will be able to share it with them instantly via the cloud, have their partner add to it, and then send it right back. It’s that easy.

5. Frequent Updates and Upgrades