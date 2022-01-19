Jordan Sudberg’s Tips on How to Find Time to Exercise

Jordan Sudberg’s Tips on How to Find Time to Exercise

Jordan Sudberg is a highly respected pain management specialist. He works for

Spine and Sports Rehabilitation Pain Management in Islandia, New York. He is a highly trained doctor with many years of experience. He earned his medical degree from St George’s University School of Medicine. Here, he graduated in 2004. Since that time, the doctor has devoted his energy to helping his patients get the kind of care they need to stay in the best possible shape. He has a passion for medicine and it shows. One of the many things that patients understand is the importance of routine exercise.

Exercise is Essential

As Dr. Sudberg tells his patients all the time, exercise is vitally important. Those who exercise tend to live longer and ward off chronic health conditions. At the same time, he also knows that it can be very hard to find the time to get exercise. Many people are very busy today. They have lots of things to do on any given day. People often need to cram lots of things in a single timeframe. Yet even the busiest person can still find the time they need in order to get in shape. He offers the following simple and easy tips.

Set a Specific Timeframe

It can be hard to manage your time. Everyone struggles with the process of time management. This is why it is very helpful to specifically carve out a certain time of the day to do exercises. Think about how your day flows. You might have a bit of time in the morning or later in the afternoon. This is the perfect time to engage in some productive exercise that will help your overall health.

Get Enough Sleep

Sleep is vitally important. You need lots of sleep to feel your best. If you’re not getting enough sleep, it can be hard to do any kind of physical activity at all. That’s why Dr. Jordan Sudberg reminds his patients to engage in proper sleep hygiene. This means paying close attention to the best way to get to sleep. Set aside a cool area in your home without any intrusive lighting. That will help you drift off and stay asleep. You’ll wake up refreshed and more than ready to engage in the kind of exercise you need to stay healthy.

Eat Properly

Eating properly is another important life task. You need to make sure you’re eating enough each day. It’s a good idea to start with a proper breakfast. That will fuel you up. Eating well can also help you make sure you have enough to get through a workout. Look for high protein foods like chicken breasts. A light lunch with plenty of protein will make it easier to have that midafternoon stroll. Fitting time for eating well along with exercise should be part of your overall plan to get fit and stay right there.

Start Slowly

If you don’t exercise a lot, you don’t need a lot of exercise to make a habit of exercising each week. It’s good to start off slowly now and then. Jordan Sudberg believes that even a few simple stretches after lunch can help you get fit. If you are not in good shape right now, you can start an exercise plan that can change your whole outlook. Take it easy and don’t overdo it. Begin with a few light weights and then work your way up. Your body can adjust as you exercise it over time.

All You Need is a Few Minutes