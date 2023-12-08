The Three Most Common Types of Medical Malpractice

Imagine it’s just a normal day during the summer. Your wife and kids are having an amazing time at the water park with your children, and all of a sudden, your wife is having extreme pain.

Suddenly, you bring her to the hospital, and you’re unsure about the condition she is in. The doctor tells you that your wife now has stage 4 cancer and that she only has three weeks left to live.

You are now scared. You need to prepare for unsurmountable medical bills, treatment, and now your kids are terrified.

Three weeks pass by, and now your wife is feeling better with no symptoms of cancer. Eventually, you go to another doctor, and you find out that your wife never had cancer in the first place, but a different condition that could have been treated easily.

Now what do you do? Well, you have options and situations similar to this one are known as medical malpractice.

According to Medical News Today, medical malpractice occurs when a healthcare professional neglects to give appropriate treatment or gives poor treatment that can cause injury or death to another person.

And unfortunately, medical malpractice is now more common than you might think. Around 10% of all deaths in the United States are the result of medical error, and that speaks volumes.

But what exactly are the most common types of medical malpractice? Let’s find out.

Misdiagnosis Or An Incorrect Diagnosis

Misdiagnosis often happens when a medical professional, such as a doctor fails to properly identify and diagnose a patient’s medical condition.

When a doctor fails to properly look at their patient’s condition, that can result in deadly or even life-changing consequences.

Patients may struggle with many issues from misdiagnosis such as:

The patient being confused at all times

Delayed treatment for deadly conditions

Not Receiving Timely Care

Death or a lifetime of disability

Furthermore, having the wrong diagnosis can also increase the complexity of the treatment that you recieve.

Surgery Mistakes

Unsurprisingly, the next most common type of medical malpractice is surgical errors. Some of the most frequent surgical errors that you can see include:

Operating on the wrong body part

Leaving foreign objects within a patient

Giving the wrong amount of anesthesia

Cutting or operating on the incorrect nerves

When these errors happen, you need to be aware of them so that you can protect your rights and potentially fight for the justice that you deserve.

Medication Errors

Medication is important. Very important. And unfortunately, one minor mistake with giving the wrong medication can result in catastrophic or deadly consequences.

Some of the most common situations that occur within a hospital setting include giving the incorrect dosage, the wrong medication, and the incorrect type of drug. If the drug that was given to your friend may have resulted in a wrongful death, it might be in your best interest to call a Westchester county personal injury attorney.

An attorney who specializes in medical malpractice claims can help you ensure that your rights are protected, while also fighting for the compensation that you truly deserve.

When an accident happens due to medical negligence, you will never be prepared for a lifetime of medical bills, but when you have a personal injury attorney on your side, your life will be changed forever.

Protect Yourself From Negligence Today

In conclusion, the three most common types of medical malpractice include misdiagnosis, surgery mistakes, and medication errors. If you have been in a situation where any of these happened to you, you should call an attorney who focuses on medical malpractice.

A lawyer can help you protect your rights and fight for the compensation that you deserve. It’s also crucial to be aware of how you can protect yourself from medical negligence from doctors.