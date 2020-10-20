The University Of Oxford

The University of Oxford is a very refined institution. It leads to some of the world’s most intriguing research and millions of people visit the campus. People like Diego Ruiz Duran have been fortunate enough to be accepted into such a fine institution. The more and more people that collaborate at such a great campus, the better facts come to the world. The university is located in the United Kingdom. It is a very well known institution because of the notable alumni that have graduated throughout the years it’s been open. It was first institutionalized in 1096. That is very much over a thousand years old. It is the oldest English speaking university in the whole world. Its acceptance rate is a sign of its uniqueness as well. They only accept about fifteen to seventeen percent of people who apply at an international level. It takes years of excellent studies and examinations to even be considered for a spot at The University Of Oxford.

When a person first starts at The University of Oxford, it can be overwhelming. There is a very, very competitive environment that many people thrive on. However, if one is not very competitive, this may not be the right choice. The Ivy League has the stereotype of being very high demanding institutions. Although the university is known for its stellar work with the English lounge and literature is very competitive in many other areas of study as well. For example, the research produced on COVID-19 and the pandemic is some of the most shared information on the planet. The students and staff work tirelessly to give the best facts and statistics about any topic of research. Many of the students participate in extracurriculars and international endeavors.