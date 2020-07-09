Things You Need to Know to Build a Better School Stage

When building a school

stage for events and productions, you must take a number of factors into

consideration. You need to think about the area you have to work with and the

shape of the room. The stage should not take over the entire space, it also

must not be too small as it should serve as the centre feature, especially if

you are putting on a play.

Designing a Stage

You cannot simply

erect a stage without thinking about several factors. It has to be well-thought

out and properly constructed to ensure it serves its purpose. School staging systems come in a variety of structures, when ordering

one, choose a product that suits your needs. Ask yourself these important

questions when trying to understand your specific requirements for a school

stage:

What are

your spatial arrangements?

your spatial arrangements? What

pitfalls do you wish to avoid when planning and erecting the stage?

pitfalls do you wish to avoid when planning and erecting the stage? What

options do you have to keep within your budget?

options do you have to keep within your budget? What is

the safest structure for young children and adults?

Viewing Options

When adding a stage to

your school or a temporary platform for a lecture or event, you must think

about the viewing area. If you are using a large hall, go inside and have a

look around before you decide to order anything.

There may be obstacles

in the room that block a person’s view of the main stage, if this is the case,

arrange seating appropriately, so nobody gets an obstructed seat. If you are

designing a stage for young kids and your audience is made up of children, you

cannot have them behind a column or any other object. They will quickly lose

interest and become bored with their seating position.

Other Accessories

When designing a

school stage, you should not forget about other mechanisms, such as sound

systems and other technical equipment. You will need plenty of wing space to

ensure everything is close by and easy to access for stage technicians. If you

need backstage areas for dressing or makeup, you will have to consider your

space and adapt your plans to suit your needs. You may also need an additional

storage area for props, costumes, scenery, lighting equipment, and furniture.

Access Points

When planning a school

stage, you should take access points into consideration. Deciding on the size

of the structure is vitally important. If it is too big you will not be able to

safely access the stage and this could cause problems for younger kids. If you

are using the stage for a play or production, you will need safe circulation

paths, so students, staff members and equipment can flow unobstructed.