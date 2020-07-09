Things You Need to Know to Build a Better School Stage
When building a school
stage for events and productions, you must take a number of factors into
consideration. You need to think about the area you have to work with and the
shape of the room. The stage should not take over the entire space, it also
must not be too small as it should serve as the centre feature, especially if
you are putting on a play.
Designing a Stage
You cannot simply
erect a stage without thinking about several factors. It has to be well-thought
out and properly constructed to ensure it serves its purpose. School staging systems come in a variety of structures, when ordering
one, choose a product that suits your needs. Ask yourself these important
questions when trying to understand your specific requirements for a school
stage:
- What are
your spatial arrangements?
- What
pitfalls do you wish to avoid when planning and erecting the stage?
- What
options do you have to keep within your budget?
- What is
the safest structure for young children and adults?
Viewing Options
When adding a stage to
your school or a temporary platform for a lecture or event, you must think
about the viewing area. If you are using a large hall, go inside and have a
look around before you decide to order anything.
There may be obstacles
in the room that block a person’s view of the main stage, if this is the case,
arrange seating appropriately, so nobody gets an obstructed seat. If you are
designing a stage for young kids and your audience is made up of children, you
cannot have them behind a column or any other object. They will quickly lose
interest and become bored with their seating position.
Other Accessories
When designing a
school stage, you should not forget about other mechanisms, such as sound
systems and other technical equipment. You will need plenty of wing space to
ensure everything is close by and easy to access for stage technicians. If you
need backstage areas for dressing or makeup, you will have to consider your
space and adapt your plans to suit your needs. You may also need an additional
storage area for props, costumes, scenery, lighting equipment, and furniture.
Access Points
When planning a school
stage, you should take access points into consideration. Deciding on the size
of the structure is vitally important. If it is too big you will not be able to
safely access the stage and this could cause problems for younger kids. If you
are using the stage for a play or production, you will need safe circulation
paths, so students, staff members and equipment can flow unobstructed.
No matter what you are
using the stage for, it is important to carefully plan the design and
installation process. There are many things to take into consideration, so it
is essential to take your time and fully plan the entire system. Do not just
think about the structure, consider the access points, size, shape, and area
where it will be set.
