Thomas Kenneth Hagen – Demonstrating his dedication to excellence in the legal field

It can be a nightmare for anybody to be accused of a criminal charge. It goes without saying that severe legal battles come with high stakes for those who are involved. For those who are charged with a crime, having an experienced lawyer by their side who fights for the client during the legal process becomes an utmost necessity. Many lawyers have made a name for themselves in the legal field and helped many people who fall under criminal charges. Far from the shadow of a doubt, lawyers relentlessly advocate for justice in all situations.

Criminal lawyers, whether prosecutors or defense attorneys, handle a wide range of issues, including white-collar crime, violent crimes, sex crimes, and drug trafficking, as well as DUI, traffic violations, and misdemeanors. Some focus on white-collar crime, including fraud, embezzlement, and insider trading. Others focus on criminal appeals or capital defense, in which individuals are charged with offenses punishable by the death penalty. Speaking of a criminal lawyer Thomas Kenneth Hagen sets a prime example with a detailed career as a lawyer practicing only criminal defense.

Born on August 15th, 1982, in Mankato, Minnesota, Hagen attended Minnesota State University Mankato in 2001 and studied political science and business law. Hagen is a partner of Kohlmeyer Hagen, Law Office Chtd. in Mankato, Minnesota, serving clients throughout the state. Hagen spends his time and resources defending his client’s rights and freedom against various serious criminal allegations, including DUI and DWI, sexual offenses, and drug crimes. At this point in his career, he is widely regarded as one of the region’s top young attorneys. Upon getting his Juris Doctor in 2007, Hagen was admitted to practice by the Minnesota State Bar Association. He worked at another Mankato law office before joining Kohlmeyer Hagen, Law Office Chtd.

It is no secret that being behind the wheel of a vehicle after consuming alcohol is a serious crime. Drinking and driving is often called driving while intoxicated, which involves operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of at least 0.08%. The penalties for this offense vary depending on how the offense is charged. However, there is no doubt that it can have severe negative repercussions on the future who falls into this offense. Hagen penned a book titled “Arrested for DWI in Minnesota,” in which he wanted the people of Minnesota to know their rights. His book is a one-of-a-kind guide to managing DWI. It is an invaluable tool for gaining perspective on the many possible scenarios that might arise with a DWI / DUI arrest.

Due to his contribution to the legal field, prominent publications, like the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the New York Times, and USA Today, have approached him for interviews. During his legal career, Hagen has proved his commitment to quality. He is a member of the American Bar Association, the Minnesota State Bar Association, and the Minnesota Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys, among other professional organizations.

Kohlmeyer Hagen Law Firm was named Minnesota Lawyers of the Year for successfully defending against a first-degree murder allegation for a trial that was held in February 2020. Hagen was nominated by their peers in the legal profession for his trial abilities in the acquittal of his client to get this great distinction. They were recognized in a ceremony hosted by the Minnesota Lawyer. Hagen’s practice is based on personal service and attention to detail. Since 2012, Hagen has been recognized as a Rising Star by Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine. This distinguished prize is limited to no more than 2.5% of Minnesota lawyers under the age of 40. He has also been named to the Nation Trial Lawyers: Top 100 named the National Trial Lawyers Criminal Trial Lawyer of the year in a ceremony in Miami, Florida. He has also achieved the highest rating offered by Avvo.com and received the clients’ choice award.

Every situation is unique, and the process does not always follow a precise order during the journey through the criminal justice system. To have a smooth transition on the legal journey, having an experienced lawyer is a need that cannot be neglected. Hagen has shaped his career as a lawyer, which has helped him garner considerable attention from people dealing with different legal challenges. For many emerging lawyers, Thomas Hagen serves as an example of excelling in the noble and respected profession of being a lawyer.