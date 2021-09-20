Tips for Safe Online Meetings

As online meetings are becoming an everyday routine, it’s essential to consider your business safety. Indeed, with participants set in a variety of locations, joining from different devices, and attending a vast range of meeting agendas, your digital safety could be at risk. How can you enhance meeting safety without sacrificing the versatility and flexibility of virtual meetings?

Control participants

At the start of the pandemic, online meeting crash events became a popular phenomenon. Many users experienced meeting crashing with tools, such as Zoom, that lacked safety protocols. However, with safety measures in place, the priority to reduce risk is participant control.

Deciding who can join

Business meetings do not need to involve a large team. Keeping your participant number low whenever possible allows you to reduce risks. Individuals are less likely to share meeting invitations.

Assign a risk level

Let your participants know whether you are going to handle confidential information in the meeting. This will influence their decisions and attitudes during and after the meeting.

For example, suppose a meeting is categorized as highly confidential. In that case, participants are more likely to join from a private connection as they prefer to be in a controlled environment: At home or in the office.

On the other hand, they will feel more comfortable joining a coffee-break meeting in a less controlled environment.

Ensure devices used are safe

Anyone can join an online meeting from anywhere. As a result, employees and clients may not be using the secure office connection. Therefore, it becomes crucial to protect the connected devices from potential risks.

Create a cybersecurity training plan

The majority of hackers use scams or phishing strategies to gain access to your network. Human error is the most common cause of cybercrimes. Businesses have to create training plans to help their team recognize and avoid risks.

Protect your network

Can you be sure that your network will withstand hacking attacks? Invisible weaknesses can be used to access your system. That’s precisely why if you run online meetings, you should consider using a managed IT service provider for enhanced protection.

An MSP’s role includes cybersecurity checks, patches, and crisis strategy to avoid dramatic consequences.

Limit sharing of information

Not all intruders need hacking skills to find out more about your meetings. More often than not, the webcam view can reveal more than participants realize.

Blur or remove your background

More and more online meeting infrastructures enable participants to hide their backgrounds. This can be useful for someone who joins from a busy office, for example.

You can also download tools that make it easier to transform the background. Being in control of your surroundings can avoid unknowingly leaking confidential data.

Keep access private

Sometimes, mishaps happen. Ensuring that the meeting access is safe and restricted becomes a priority.

Unique meeting ID

Creating a unique meeting ID for your meeting will reduce the risk of different meetings accidentally sharing the same space. This can happen when the team creates recurring generic meeting links that can be used for different purposes.

Verify the identity of each participant

Two-factor authentication is a common practice to protect online accounts. It can also be part of your virtual meeting security strategy, as some platforms enable hosts to create an authentication protocol.

This will also prevent participants from sharing the meeting link with others.