Top 3 Marketing Mistakes

In general, it is not a matter of if a company will make a marketing mistake. It is a matter of when. Marketing mistakes are often made by people who are new to the field or lack knowledge about certain aspects of running an online business in this day and age. For example, some e-marketing strategies that may have worked years ago now seem outdated and ineffective. It is important to examine practices that may once have been effective but need to be rethought with the advancements in technology. The following are examples of three common mistakes made in marketing.

Failure to Consider Current Trends

According to Andrew Napolitano, the e-marketing industry changes so rapidly that companies must always stay on top of current trends. Google updates its algorithm, Facebook rolls out a new “feature,” and Twitter launches a new page. All of these changes have the potential to affect a business. Also, trends in technology do not just affect businesses but also the way people live. People are using cell phones more than landlines and computers to access the Internet. Social media sites are growing rapidly. To connect with customers, marketers must stay on top of current events and trends that may influence them. The failure to consider current trends can lead companies astray because they will develop a marketing campaign that does not match what is going on in their niche or with consumers who use social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, or Pinterest.

Failure to Understand How Customers Choose a Product

No matter how great a product is, it will fail if it does not appeal to the target audience. Online businesses need to understand where customers are coming from when they search for products or services. Regardless of whether consumers are looking on Google or Yahoo! Search, they all want something different from their web searches: they have different intentions, different questions, and they are using the search engine to fulfill those intentions. Someone must learn how to present a product in such a way that it fits into their needs and can answer their questions of why they should purchase it.

Failure to Get Upper Management Involved