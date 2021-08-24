Top 3 Marketing Mistakes
In general, it is not a matter of if a company will make a marketing mistake. It is a matter of when. Marketing mistakes are often made by people who are new to the field or lack knowledge about certain aspects of running an online business in this day and age. For example, some e-marketing strategies that may have worked years ago now seem outdated and ineffective. It is important to examine practices that may once have been effective but need to be rethought with the advancements in technology. The following are examples of three common mistakes made in marketing.
Failure to Consider Current Trends
According to Andrew Napolitano, the e-marketing industry changes so rapidly that companies must always stay on top of current trends. Google updates its algorithm, Facebook rolls out a new “feature,” and Twitter launches a new page. All of these changes have the potential to affect a business. Also, trends in technology do not just affect businesses but also the way people live. People are using cell phones more than landlines and computers to access the Internet. Social media sites are growing rapidly. To connect with customers, marketers must stay on top of current events and trends that may influence them. The failure to consider current trends can lead companies astray because they will develop a marketing campaign that does not match what is going on in their niche or with consumers who use social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, or Pinterest.
Failure to Understand How Customers Choose a Product
No matter how great a product is, it will fail if it does not appeal to the target audience. Online businesses need to understand where customers are coming from when they search for products or services. Regardless of whether consumers are looking on Google or Yahoo! Search, they all want something different from their web searches: they have different intentions, different questions, and they are using the search engine to fulfill those intentions. Someone must learn how to present a product in such a way that it fits into their needs and can answer their questions of why they should purchase it.
Failure to Get Upper Management Involved
Unless there is a firm commitment from top-level management to succeed online, the chances of achieving this goal are slim at best. If upper management does not buy into an e-marketing strategy, allocate sufficient resources for its implementation, or allot time for monitoring progress. It will be difficult, if not impossible, for any plan to be successful. The basis of any online marketing strategy is ensuring quality content across all platforms and making sure the optimization process leads to increased traffic.
In conclusion, according to Andrew Napolitano, companies need to learn from past mistakes. The marketing strategies that were effective in the recent past may not be effective today. Technology is constantly changing, so every strategy must always be evaluated to ensure it reaches customers effectively and efficiently. Marketing mistakes are inevitable; however, they do not have to be devastating. However, if a company learns from its mistakes, it can move forward and continue optimizing its e-marketing efforts.
