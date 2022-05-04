What Homeowners Need To Consider With Their First Home

Buying your first home can be a stressful process as it is likely the largest purchase of your life. The mountains of paperwork along with putting money down can be overwhelming for a buyer that has not gone through the process already. Owning a home is a far larger responsibility than a condo or a townhouse. The maintenance is going to be completely on you unless you have a Home Owner’s Association (HOA) that handles the landscaping. Improvements, such as exterior house painting, are also something that you need to think about as the home should be viewed as an investment that will appreciate. The following are things that homeowners need to consider with their first home.

Is Your Loan At A Favorable Interest Rate?

The interest rates have been rising for a few months after hitting record lows during the pandemic. Interest rates can be fixed for those purchasing their first home. You want to make sure that you will have a solid downpayment in order to bypass paying mortgage insurance. Refinancing, most likely, is not the best decision currently unless you have a large amount of equity in your home. Home improvements like solar panels can be great investments that help save money monthly. Investing this money into something like a dividend stock can allow this money to continually grow.

Create A List Of Improvements You’d Like Done

Improvements to your home can improve the value and quality of your life. House painting services are something that you should consider. Creating a list of improvements you would like done and getting estimates can be important. You might be able to budget far easier if you know what to expect rather than putting the improvements on credit cards.

Investing in these improvements will make a difference in the value of your home over the years. You do not want your home to be sold as a fixer-upper due to a lack of work being done on the home. Finding reliable home improvement companies in your area can be very important. The same company could handle multiple projects over the years. You want contractors that you can trust as there are less than reputable contractors out there.

HOAs Can Be A Nightmare

Homeowner’s associations can be a blessing or a curse depending on the board. The benefits are that everyone in the community will be held accountable for the upkeep of their property. The truth is that some associations might impose restrictions or enforce rules on some but not others. Make sure you ask around about joining the HOA if it is optional. You might be joining something you want no part of for various reasons. If a new housing development has been built in your area and you have the option, do not join. Consult legal counsel if the HOA is aggressive about joining to see if they have any legal standing.