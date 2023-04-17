What is Considered “Pain” and “Suffering” in a Medical Malpractice Case?

Medical malpractice is professional negligence or improper medical care that results in injury or death of a patient. In order to prove medical malpractice, the plaintiff must show that the defendant doctor or other healthcare provider did not provide a standard of care that is acceptable within the medical profession and caused harm to the patient as a direct result.

What is Pain and Suffering?

Pain and suffering are terms used to describe physical, emotional, and mental distress caused by an injury or illness. In a medical malpractice claim, these damages can be sought for physical pain, including persistent pain that continues after treatment has stopped. Pain and suffering also includes psychological or emotional damage such as depression, anxiety or fear of future medical treatments. In some cases, family members can also seek compensation for their own pain and suffering after witnessing the effects of the injury or illness on a loved one.

It is important to note that not all physical discomfort or emotional distress will be considered “pain and suffering” in a medical malpractice claim. The patient must prove that the injury or illness was caused by the negligence of a medical professional and that the damages suffered were directly related to this negligence. It is also important to note that pain and suffering damages are not available for conditions caused by preexisting illnesses or injuries, as these are considered outside of the scope of medical malpractice.

Evidence of Pain and Suffering

In order to be eligible for compensation, the plaintiff must show that the medical professional’s negligence caused pain and suffering to occur. This requires evidence such as medical records, witness testimony, or expert opinions. Medical records can document the severity of pain and suffering, as well as any medications or treatments that were prescribed to mitigate them.

Witnesses such as family members or close friends can provide accounts of how the injury or illness has impacted the plaintiff’s life, including their physical and emotional state. Expert opinions are also important in these cases, as they provide an outside perspective from professionals in the medical field that can corroborate or refute the claims of pain and suffering.

Compensation for Pain and Suffering

In determining the amount of damages that should be awarded in a medical malpractice case, courts will consider a number of factors such as the extent of the injury, the length of recovery time, any permanent disabilities or disfigurement, lost wages or earning capacity, and psychological trauma caused by the incident. Additionally, courts may also consider the amount of medical expenses that were incurred as a direct result of the injury, including any future costs associated with treatment or therapy.

Ultimately, when determining compensation for pain and suffering in a medical malpractice case, each situation is unique and the court will take into account all relevant factors to determine an appropriate award. It is important to consult with an experienced attorney who can ensure that your rights are protected and that you receive full compensation for your injuries. This is the best way to ensure that you receive a fair and just outcome in your medical malpractice case.