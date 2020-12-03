What is the Statute of Limitations In California For A Bus Accident Claim?

Bus accidents are usually a result of negligence on the part of the bus driver, or failure of the bus companies to follow regulations and conduct regular maintenance of the bus. If you are injured in a bus accident you may have to deal with expensive medical bills, salary loss while you suffer from pain. If you or your loved one have been a victim of a bus accident in the state of California, you may be eligible to file a claim to receive compensation for your damages and injuries.

Statute of Limitations for Bus Accidents in California

Each state has its own statute of limitations that govern the time frame within which you are required to file a claim. Within the state of California, there is a strict predefined time-period for accident claims. The clock starts the minute the accident occurs. However, if the bus involved in the accident was operated by a government entity such as the city, county, or state then you are required to follow California state laws and file your claim report with the concerned government body within the statute of limitations that starts from the date of the accident.

If you fail to submit your claim form within the state’s predefined deadlines, the defendant’s attorney can file a motion to dismiss in the court, and you may lose your chance to receive compensation. Hence, it is highly recommended to hire a personal injury lawyer who can help you file your claim correctly and in a timely manner.

Filing a Suit Against a Government Entity

In California, the statute of limitations governs all negligence claims. This includes injuries in all bus accidents that occurred in the state of California and holds the same regardless of whether the owner of the bus involved in the accident is a private company or a government entity. There is only one additional step you have to follow to sue the city, county, or state following a bus accident. This involves first filing a legal claim in the form of a report with the government body that is responsible for the accident.

It is critical to understand that anything you mention on this form can be used against you in the court of law. Moreover, if you submit an incorrect or incomplete form, or fail to submit the form to the appropriate government body within the deadline, you may lose the opportunity to claim compensation. This makes it imperative to seek legal assistance before submitting the form.

How Can A Knowledgeable Personal Injury Lawyer Assist You?