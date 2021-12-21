What It Takes to Give a Great Presentation

Business professionals have to give presentations at some point in their life to advance their career, boost their income level, persuade their clients, or motivate and inspire their co-workers. No matter where they give the presentation or to whom, they must make sure it impacts the audience and is memorable.

Presentation Tips Guaranteed to Leave A Lasting Impression on The Audience

Dr. Jordan Sudberg, the managing director of a premier general and family chiropractic center, offers comprehensive chiropractic care, corrective rehabilitation, massage therapy, joint and knee pain treatment, and ergonomic recommendations. In addition to his specialty in sports medicine/ pain management, he also has extensive knowledge of entrepreneurship and public speaking. Here are some of his tips on how to deliver a business presentation more effectively.

Know the Audience

The first step in preparing for a business presentation is to get a better idea of the kind of audience at hand. Knowing the audience allows the entrepreneurs to tailor the content and delivery of the presentation in regards to depth and technical detail. For example, business professionals cannot give the same presentation to a group of high-school students interested in entrepreneurship as they would to a room full of startup founders and CEOs. This is because each audience’s expectations and level of understanding are on entirely different levels.

Use Structure to Build on Ideas

Not many people will enjoy the presentation if an entrepreneur gives a presentation, and all the main points are just tossed around randomly without making sense. However, suppose professionals structure their presentations so that each idea/section builds on the one before it.

In that case, it will assist the audience in connecting the content and creating logical links between the concepts. This is a great way to make more complex or boring topics easier for the audience to understand and remember. In addition, when professionals are explaining these complex ideas, they should try to sound approachable and competent, not smart.

Use Slides and Visuals

Another great tool to cement the ideas in the audience’s mind is to use visuals like charts, graphs, and infographics. Slides, handouts, and other visual aids illustrate and communicate data or results; in fact, 65% of people are visual learners. So, if business professionals don’t take this approach, they will ignore the vast majority of the population.

However, professionals shouldn’t put everything on the slides; only display a few powerful points to avoid overwhelming the audience. Particularly in sales presentations, the message should be clear and concise, highlighting the product, its technology, and its potential effect on a client’s operations.

Engage the Audience

Repetition in a presentation goes a long way in keeping the audience engaged because they can follow the conveyed information step-by-step, making it easy for them to remember the key points. Sharing stories, walking around, eliciting audience participation, spreading eye contact, and giving a powerful opening are also excellent ways to catch an audience’s attention.

Bottom Line