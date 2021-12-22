How to Overcome Red Flags on Your Resume

As an educator, Jonathan Osler has seen plenty of resumes. Some are good and some are not-so-good. He’s also seen the hiring managers who have to decide which one is the best fit for their company. Knowing this, it’s clear that there are a few red flags on your resume that could be causing employers to reject you before they even get in touch with you for an interview. In this blog post, we will explore strategies for overcoming these common mistakes when drafting a resume according to Osler.

1. Typos and Grammatical Errors

This is the first and most common red flag for potential employers. A resume with typos and grammatical errors screams “unprofessional.” If you can’t take the time to proofread your resume, employers will wonder how much attention you’ll pay to their company if hired. Use a spell checker and have someone else look it over for you. Keep in mind that computers aren’t perfect, so be sure to double check everything just in case.

2. Not Listing Any Accomplishments

Employers are looking for candidates who can bring something unique to the table, not “run-of-the-mill” employees. If you don’t list any accomplishments on your resume, employers will wonder what you’re capable of. Highlight your best achievements to show that you’re a valuable asset to any company.

3. Excessive Job Hopping

Employers don’t like to see job-hopping on resumes. It can make them question your stability and commitment to your career. If you’ve had several jobs in a short period of time, try to explain why in your cover letter. Maybe you were looking for a job that was a better fit for your skills or you were transferred to another department within the company. Whatever the reason, be sure to provide an explanation rather than leaving employers to wonder.

4. Being Unclear About Your Responsibilities

Employers want to know what you contributed in your previous jobs. If your job descriptions are too vague, it will be difficult for employers to determine if you have the skills they’re looking for. It’s ok to keep some details private, but do include enough information about your responsibilities that a potential employer can see how you could help their company.

5. Having an Objective Instead of a Summary

Employers do not care about your objective at this point in the hiring process. They’re looking for a summary that includes information about why you’re qualified and what differentiates you from other candidates. If your resume lacks a summary, employers won’t have any idea what you have to offer them. Make sure your resume includes a summary that explains how your skills and experience will benefit their company.

6. Being Too Long

Jonathan Osler knows that employers do not have a lot of time to spend on each resume they review, so you want yours to be brief and get straight to the point. If your resume is too long, employers will get overwhelmed and may not read it all the way through. Stick to the most important information and leave out anything that’s not essential.