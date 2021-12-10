Where to Dump Old Railroad Ties

Old Railroad Ties are found in just about every city across America. They were used to train tracks for the trains so that they wouldn’t shift or move out of place with the winds, traffic, etc. Now that any railroad ties have reached their lifespan, where can you dump them? This is a question many people have on their minds when they have an excess amount of these items.

Here are 5 ways you could figure out to dump old railroad ties.

1. You can simply take them to the local landfill for normal trash removal to be done with your old rail ties.

2. Since mobile grinding services come equipped with trucks, these mobile units are built for any situation where they would need to handle anything asked of them! They will definitely have the equipment needed at their disposal to help you get rid of these items. All you have to do is schedule a time and date that works best for you!

3. A mobile recycling company that deals specifically in recycling can recycle railroad ties into useful tools or materials if needed! Most every city offers separate bins for plastics, glass, paper, and metals. If at all possible it’s best to try and recycle as these materials can take quite a beating on the environment when improperly disposed of.

4. Community clean ups are always a great way to give back to your city or town! If you have ties that aren’t completely rotted and are still in relatively good condition, reach out to your local officials or parks department and see if they could use them for any upcoming projects they may have planned.

5. Finally, if you want to get creative with it – you could always try and sell your old railroad ties! There is a market for them as landscaping material or even as furniture. With a little bit of online searching, you may be able to find a buyer that is looking for what you have!