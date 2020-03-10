Why Traders Shouldn’t Expect US-China Progress Anytime Soon

The tumultuous trade war between the United States and China

has led to the market furor that’s incredibly hard to keep track of. As a

result of the ever-growing uncertainty looming over global markets, investors

everywhere are frustrated and ready for an end to the ongoing geopolitical

feud, which leads them to overreact anytime a news development hints that the

ongoing trade war could be coming to an end soon.

It’s time for investors to stop playing the fool, put aside

the baseless fiction, and realize the geopolitical situation we’re in. Here’s

why traders shouldn’t expect meaningful US-China progress anytime soon.

Have you been fooled?

President Trump’s trade war was

destined to start the moment he was elected; during his campaign, he made it

clear that he was no friend of the Chinese, while simultaneously making it

clear that he didn’t understand basic finance. Claiming that he would

simultaneously eliminate America’s trade deficit with China, eradicate all

public debt held by the US, generate a slew of jobs in portable storage containers, and negotiate

better deals than ever before, he flew into the office while investors cheered

in the background all the while. Once his administration began to settle in,

however, traders and investors everywhere began to voice their loud lament with

the president’s belief that trade wars are “good and easy to win.”

It’s worth asking yourself if you’ve been fooled by

announcements that the president has reached an excellent deal with China; if

you have been, don’t fret, because most of the market has been fooled, too.

Every single time the White House signals that there could be a development in

the negotiations with China, the DOW jumps upwards, and investors gain newfound

confidence. Then, usually within a week, it becomes clear that such an

announcement had no evidence backing it up, was based on nothing more than an

off-hand comment by an administration official, and won’t actually materialize

in reality anytime soon.

Finding that hard to believe? Then consider

the news articles which are literally well over a year old talking

about the trade war, and note that there’s literally no difference between

contemporary reporting and reporting from 2017 and 2018 when it comes to the

trade war. Whether it was in the immediate aftermath of President Trump’s 2016

victory, halfway through 2017, most of the way through 2018, or where we are

right now in 2019, all of the news has been the same; progress is

coming….soon…eventually…perhaps.

Understand the

geopolitics at play

You may think that the ongoing trade war is a result of the

American trade deficit with China, but the situation is truthfully far more

complicated than that. President Trump is interested in waging this trade war

not only because of the trade deficit, but also as a means of changing the

dollar’s valuation and, most important of all, of riling up his political

supporters. By appearing to fight for their interest by “sticking it to the

Chinese,” the president gains political points with the base he needs to remain

in power.

That’s bad news for investors because it means that the

trade conflict won’t end at any point while Donald Trump remains in the oval

office. The president has claimed that very same tariffs which frustrate

consumers, companies, and investors are actually good for the American economy;

he seems to literally believe that tariffs paid for by American consumers and

companies are actually taxes levied on the Chinese. This isn’t a speculative

claim; the president has literally claimed that tariffs aren’t paid for by Americans

so often that his economic advisor had to acknowledge on television that this wasn’t

actually the truth.