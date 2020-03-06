Why You Should Add Eco+ to Your Energy Plan

Electricity use accounts for over 30 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. Every time you flip on a light switch, watch a movie, bake dinner in the oven, or turn on the heater, you could be adding toxic chemicals to the atmosphere. Luckily, companies like Stream are taking the initiative to counteract this reality by using renewable energy to offset the carbon footprint that we create every day.

What Is Renewable Energy?

Renewable energy is a form of clean energy, a source that does not have the same harmful effect on the environment as traditional fossil fuels. Renewable energy doesn’t emit carbon dioxide, mercury, nitrogen oxides, or sulfur dioxides. Instead, it is created using renewable resources like wind, sunlight, and water currents.

Renewable energy has been used for centuries. Once upon a time, the wind was used to power boats across the seas, and rivers were used to grind grains with water wheels. Sadly, as the industrial revolution hit, so did the use of “dirty energy” like that from coal. Now, we are entering a new era. As technology continues to innovate, renewable energy is becoming more accessible and affordable. In 2018, the renewable energy sector brought in over 110,000 new jobs. We can see evidence of renewable energy with wind turbines lining vast fields, hydroelectric dams on roaring rivers, and solar panels perched on tops of houses. By using renewable energy, we can help neutralize our carbon footprints.

What Is a Carbon Footprint?

Every single person has a carbon footprint, but the size of that footprint depends on the actions of the individual. A carbon footprint is the estimated amount of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere by the daily activities of a person. Just to scratch the surface, these activities can include what you eat, how much you drive, what you purchase, what you throw away, and the energy consumption of your home. There are many actions that you can do to reduce your carbon footprint, including adding Eco+ to your home energy plan.

What Is Eco+?

With Eco+, we are taking a big responsibility and making it simple. We will purchase 1,000 kWh of renewable energy on your behalf to offset all or a portion of your carbon footprint. What does this mean? In just one year, this offset of your carbon footprint would be equal to preventing 19,689 pounds of CO2 from entering the atmosphere, preserving 1,005 gallons of gas, or planting 231 trees and having them grow for a decade. This offset would be the same as growing a mini forest or taking a cross-country road trip without the fuel. We believe that significant change starts at home, with people taking action in their daily lives. You can begin by taking on the Stream Green initiative.

What Is Stream Green?

Stream believes that it is our responsibility to protect and enrich the world, which means taking daily action to help our planet. That is why we have created the Stream Green initiative to promote conservation and give you the opportunity to access responsible, renewable energy options.

The Stream Green certified stamp is our way of guaranteeing that the portion of renewable energy used for your plan is what we say it is, meaning that it is generated from 100 percent renewable resources like wind, solar, biomass, or hydro. Kick the toxic and nasty fuels of the past to the curb and embrace a cleaner, greener, and brighter future.

How Do You Get Eco+?

You can add 1,000 kWh of renewable energy to any qualifying plan through Stream. When you enroll with eco+, Stream purchases a green certificate in your honor, pledging that the power generated from renewable sources has been added to the electrical grid on your behalf. Instead of adding energy created by harmful fossil fuels, the energy is produced from renewable sources only.

What Is a Green Certificate?

A green certificate, also known as a renewable energy credit (REC), is a “market-based instrument that represents the property rights to the environmental, social, and other non-power attributes of renewable electricity generation.” For just a low monthly fee, you are being kinder to the world’s resources and helping restore balance. Additionally, you can opt in or out at any time, with no penalty for cancelations.

Create Change

You have the power to neutralize your carbon footprint. Begin today by talking to Stream about adding eco+ to your plan. One small step like this can lead to a healthier and brighter future for all. You have the power to create change. If you are interested in making an even bigger impact on the environment, you can read about our energy conservation tips. Decrease your energy use with these simple and easy steps.

