Your Silent Gear Guide: How to Reduce Gear Noise with Better Gears

The workers are the most important element of your manufacturing process. If you want your production to be as efficient as possible, the wellbeing of your workers should be a priority.

Addressing industrial noise is a crucial step towards better worker wellbeing. The OSHA has identified on-site industrial noise as a leading cause of injury within manufacturing, one that is responsible for countless hours of lost production.

One of the quickest and most cost-effective ways to reduce noise pollution on-site is to invest in silent industrial gears. Read our silent gear guide to learn more.

1. Switch to Plastic

The easiest way to reduce industrial gear noise is to switch your materials out. The best gear for noise reduction is plastic gear, which does not have any of the grinding noises associated with steel gears.

As this guide to plastic gear machining explains, these gears are hardy, less prone to vibration, and can reduce on-site noise levels by as much as 6 dBA.

2. Consider the Gearbox

If your gears are making an unusual amount of noise, it’s time to pop open the industrial gearbox and take a look inside.

It’s possible that the issue is standard wear and tear. Check the teeth of the gears for erosion, as this is a common cause of unusual noise.

Check that debris is not lodged within the gear teeth. Before buying new gears, you could also try filing the teeth into an oval shape, as this will reduce vibrations and subsequent noise.

3. Confirm the Source of the Noise

On a busy factory floor, confirming the source of unusual noise is not always easy. If your team has noticed a sudden uptick in noise levels, something has likely gone wrong.

Always conduct a thorough audit of your machinery, especially the gears, before investing in new parts or equipment. Once you are 100% sure of the source of the noise, you can fix the problem the first time around.

4. Add Sound Barriers

Noise can only be reduced up to a certain point. You might find that your gears and gearbox are in good shape and still make too much noise, even after you have swapped out the material.

You should take steps to muffle the sound as much as possible. Machinery can be surrounded by factory-ready soundproof barriers in a pinch, for instance.

You can also install a damping material – such as a honeycomb sheet – around the gear drive. These simple steps will have an immediate and substantial impact.

5. Brush-Up On Workplace Safety

Finally, don’t forget to check in with your workers. The health impacts of industrial noise can be greatly mitigated with some rudimentary safety training.

Make sure all of your workers have ISO-standard earplugs and mufflers. Conduct regular hearing exams to monitor the health of your team. Remember to run periodic sound checks to ensure that your factory floor is operating at a safe and legal noise level.

Was This Silent Gear Guide Helpful?

Noise is an unavoidable part of life on the factory floor. However, noise does not need to interfere with the quality of your work or the wellbeing of your team. With this silent gear guide, you can transform your factory floor into a safer, more efficient place to work.