12 Daily Habits to Help Maintain a Clean House

1 Make your Bed

Making your bed every day can help keep your room from becoming unorganized. Not only will it create a neat and tidy appearance, but it will also make you feel more productive when you enter the room.

2 Do Dishes Immediately

Doing dishes immediately after eating helps to avoid the kitchen counter from piling up with dirty dishes. This habit will also save you time in the long run because you won’t have to spend hours scrubbing dishes later on.

3 Vacuum Weekly

Vacuuming your home weekly is an essential step in keeping a clean house. Not only will it help keep dirt and dust away, but it will also help extend the life of your carpets and furniture.

4 Clean Windows

Cleaning windows can help keep the inside of your house looking clean and inviting. It’s also important to remember that cleaning outdoors windows will give you a better view of your surroundings.

5 Dust Furniture

Dust is an unavoidable part of life, but it doesn’t have to take over your house. Dusting furniture regularly will help keep dust from accumulating and allergen levels down.

6 Sweep/Mop Floors

Sweeping or mopping floors is one of the easiest habits you can adopt to stay on top of cleanliness. Regularly removing dirt and debris from hard surfaces will help maintain a healthy home and reduce the amount of time you spend cleaning in the long run.

7 Wipe Down Surfaces

Kitchen and bathroom surfaces can accumulate bacteria, dirt, and dust quickly, so wiping them down regularly is a must. Doing so will help prevent the spread of germs and keep your house looking clean.

8 Empty Trash Regularly

Make it a habit to empty your trash cans regularly. Not only will this help keep odors away, but it will also make sure that your waste is disposed of properly.

9 Clean Out Closets

Cleaning out closets and drawers can be a daunting task, but setting aside time each month or so to do so will help keep your closets organized and clutter-free.

10 Scrub Bathrooms

Bathrooms can be a breeding ground for germs, so it’s important to give them a deep clean at least once a month. Not only will this help to get rid of bacteria and dirt, but it will also make you less embarrassed when having guests over.

11 Launder Bedding

Changing and laundering your bedding on a regular basis is essential to maintaining a clean house. Not only will it help keep the room smelling fresh, but it will also help prevent dust mites from taking up residence in your bed.

12 Organize and Declutter

Last but not least, taking the time to organize and declutter your house can make a huge difference in its overall cleanliness. Not only will it help to keep everything neat and tidy, but it will also help you find things more easily when you need them!

Organizing your home is an ongoing process, one that requires consistent effort and dedication. With a few simple habits and the right tools, however, keeping your home clean and organized can become second nature. So get out there and start making those small changes today!