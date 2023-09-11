Tips on Self Motivation

Shalom Lamm and other experts have given plenty of wise counsel on how to stay motivated. This is an issue that all too many would-be entrepreneurs don’t take into account. It’s one thing to have a great idea that you think can make you rich. But it’s a whole other thing to stay motivated long enough to actually get to the realization of your goal.

You Need to Stay Focused

The main thing to keep in mind is that you need to stay focused. This means clearing your mind of all distractions and impediments. You need to visualize yourself as already having met your goal. Fill your head with details concerning what you think your life will be like at this point. Concentrate on nothing but making it real.

If you can do this, you will have the strength of single mindedness that you really need to make it happen. This doesn’t mean becoming an unfeeling machine. It simply means getting rid of everything that stands in the way of keeping your focus on your success. The more focused you are, the easier it will be to stay the course to success.

Make Sure Your Goals Are Realistic

As experts like Shalom Lamm have made clear, goals are good. But it’s also crucial to make sure that you set goals for yourself that you can actually achieve. For example, if you are setting yourself the goal of reaching a quota, it needs to be one that is practical. The number should be based on what you have been able to do in the past.

You can also give yourself the goal of reaching a certain point within a stipulated amount of time. However, the deadline that you set for yourself needs to be one that is reasonable. This will give you the pleasure of striving to meet a goal that may take some effort to achieve. However, you will also be aware that success is very possible.

Don’t let Jealousy Be Your Sole Motivation

You should always be measuring yourself against your last performance. The only person you ultimately need to be better than is yourself. Of course, as you do so, you also want to achieve success for the venture that you represent. You may have just embarked on a project to achieve promotion. You may even be the head of a new startup.

If this is the case, you will certainly have clear goals that you will need to meet. As you work to do so, you may keep the example of others in mind. However, this does not mean that you need to make jealousy of others your point of focus.

Pushing yourself too hard to spite others may end up doing you more harm than good. A friendly rivalry is one thing. developing a horrible attitude that may blacken your reputation is a whole other. You will be much better off focusing on the positive achievements that you can gain by improving yourself.