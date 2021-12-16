3 Benefits of Using Digital Motion X-Rays

Digital motion x-rays are a new type of x-ray used in some practices to diagnose problems with the spine, like disk compression, spinal stenosis, and scoliosis. The technology is very different from traditional computerized x-rays because instead of a single 2D picture, it creates a 3D interactive image that shows a patient’s spine rotating on an axis. This makes it easier for doctors to find problems and determine what the problem is.

Digital motion X-rays use a technique called fluoroscopy to record a 3D image of the patient’s spine while they are standing. Fluoroscopy gives a video display, so the doctors can watch their spine move as they move and decide on the best course of treatment.

1- Easier to Find and Measure Issues

Digital motion X-rays offer a clearer and more easily measured image of the spine. This allows doctors to diagnose problems with the spine easier and faster than traditional x-rays, especially in scoliosis or spinal stenosis, where the issues are harder to spot.

The 3D design also makes measuring problems like scoliosis and spinal stenosis easier. Scoliosis is a condition that affects the spine during growth where it curves on a vertical plane, causing abnormal wear and tear on the spine. Spinal stenosis is compression or thickening of the ligaments and discs in the spine that restricts motion.

It also allows doctors to diagnose patients faster than traditional x-rays. The 3D design and ease of use make it faster for the doctor to get results. With less time needed for the exam, the patient can get their diagnosis much faster.

2- More Accurate Diagnosis

Because digital motion X-rays show movement, they allow for more accurate diagnoses when compared to traditional x-rays. Because of this, many doctors are using these new x-rays to diagnose issues like scoliosis that traditional x-rays cannot.

In the case of scoliosis, doctors can compare the movement and range of motion in the spine when it is rotated to a standard model of a healthy spine. If there are abnormalities, doctors can pinpoint them much more easily and accurately.

3- No Radiation and Few Side Effects

Digital motion X-rays are less harmful than traditional x-rays. Their design allows them to move the patient without exposure to harmful radiation during the examination. Also, the new technology does not have a noticeable effect on the patient’s body. The only drawback to this technology is that some people experience discomfort from holding their breath for long periods. Overall, the design makes it much safer and less uncomfortable for the patient and the doctor.

4- Easier to Show Patients

Digital motion X-rays allow for easier communication with the patient. Traditional x-rays are a 2D image of only a portion of the patient’s body, so doctors and patients rely on separate pictures to diagnose complicated issues. The 3D view allows doctors to show patients more clearly what may be wrong and help them decide on the best course of action.