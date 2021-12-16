8 Warning Signs of Neuropathy

Neuropathy is a medical condition that affects the nerves, leading to many symptoms. While neuropathy typically does not have a cure, some treatments can help lessen or relieve some of the pain.

1) Itchiness

One of the most common warning signs of neuropathy is itchiness. This can occur all over the body or in specific areas. If you are experiencing a lot of itchiness, it may be neuropathy. Itchiness can be very uncomfortable and can make it difficult to sleep or relax.

2) Tingling or Numbness

One of the hallmark symptoms of neuropathy is tingling or numbness in the hands and feet. This feeling can be mild or severe, and it can come and go. If you are experiencing this symptom, it is important to make an appointment with a doctor as soon as possible.

3) Loss of Balance or Coordination

Another symptom of neuropathy is loss of balance or coordination. It can be dangerous if you are experiencing this because you could fall and hurt yourself. This symptom is especially scary if the person suffering from neuropathy lives alone. Therefore, you should immediately contact a doctor right away if you experience this symptom.

4) Muscle Weakness

Weakness in the leg muscles is another warning sign of neuropathy. If you notice that your legs feel weak and it seems hard to walk, there is a chance that you suffer from neuropathy. This can be dangerous because it will make it difficult to do activities such as climb stairs or walk long distances.

Muscle spasms are another common symptom of neuropathy. If you are experiencing a lot of muscle spasms, you likely have neuropathy. This symptom can be very painful and can make it difficult to move around.

5) Restless Leg Syndrome

People with neuropathy often experience restless leg syndrome. This is a condition where you feel an overwhelming urge to move your legs, even when trying to sleep. This can be very disruptive and make it difficult to get a good night’s sleep.

6) Hypersensitivity to Temperature

Another symptom of neuropathy is hypersensitivity to temperature. If you are extremely sensitive to warm or cold temperatures, it could signify that you have neuropathy.

Also, hypersensitivity to touch is another warning sign of neuropathy. This can make clothes and other items feel irritating to the skin, and it could be a symptom that you have neuropathy.

7) Intermittent “Electric Shock” Pain

One of the most severe neuropathy symptoms is intermittent “electric shock” pain. This pain can be so severe that it can make it difficult to do anything. If you are experiencing this type of pain, it is essential to see a doctor right away.

8) Cuts and Ulcers

Skin problems such as cuts and sores on the feet and poor wound healing can show neuropathy. If you notice that it is taking longer than usual for wounds to heal, this could be a symptom of neuropathy. You should talk to your doctor if you see this type of problem with your skin.