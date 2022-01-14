3 Common Eyeglass Repairs and How to Fix Them

Do you wear glasses? If so, you know that eyeglasses tend to get a lot of use and can be fragile. Lenses scratch, frames break – it’s just a fact of life. But don’t worry. There are plenty of ways to fix your glasses without having to buy new ones or take them in for repairs.

1. Lenses that Scratch

Are your glasses constantly getting little scratches no matter how much you polish them? Most likely, you’re frequently setting them down on surfaces like tables and countertops. This is a surefire way to scratch lenses (among other things). Well, here’s an easy way to fix this: all you need is a soft cotton cloth, like an old T-shirt or socks (yes, it’s that simple). Just rub the lens firmly in a circular motion with the cloth until you can’t feel any more scratches. Make sure to use a clean part of your shirt and make sure you’re not pushing too hard against the lenses.

If your lenses are still getting scratched, you may want to try a different cloth. Also, you may see if there’s something on the surface you’re frequently putting your glasses down on that could be causing them to get so many scratches.

2. Broken Nose Pads

Are your glasses constantly falling off because one (or both) of your nose pads are broken? Instead of buying new glasses, you can easily make these repairs yourself. All you need is a small piece of adhesive material, like rubber or foam, that’s about the size of the pad or slightly bigger. Just place it between the frame and the pad on the affected side and hold it in place until the adhesive holds. If you don’t have replacement nose pads or an adhesive, you can also temporarily use a small piece of clear tape instead.

3. Broken Frames

Is your favorite pair of glasses cracked or broken? Well, here’s good news: depending on the severity of the damage, you may be able to fix them. First, examine the frame – if you see any exposed metal, this indicates that some or all of the screws have come loose or broken completely. This isn’t too big of a problem – grab some pliers and reattach them by tightening them back on (make sure they’re not too tight, though). If the frame is badly damaged and you can see metal sticking out, your best bet may be to get a new pair of glasses.