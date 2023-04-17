3 Proactive Ways to Prepare Your Home for a Hurricane

Hurricanes are among the most devastating natural disasters that can hit our homes. They bring strong winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surges that can cause severe damage to our properties. For this reason, it is crucial to take proactive measures to prepare our homes for the worst. Here are three proactive ways to prepare your home for a hurricane, one of which is to install hurricane shutters.

1. Install Hurricane Shutters

Hurricane shutters are one of the most important investments you can make to protect your home during a hurricane. They provide an extra layer of protection against strong winds, flying debris, and other hazards that can cause damage to your home. Hurricane shutters come in many different styles, including roll-down shutters, accordion shutters, and storm panel shutters, and they can be customized to fit any window or door.

Roll-down shutters are made of aluminum or steel and are mounted on the top of the window or door. They can be operated manually or automatically and are designed to roll down quickly when a hurricane approaches.

2. Reinforce Your Roof

The roof is one of the most vulnerable parts of your home during a hurricane. Strong winds can easily lift shingles or tiles, exposing your home to water damage. To prevent this from happening, it is essential to reinforce your roof before a hurricane strikes. You can hire a professional contractor to evaluate your roof and recommend the best action.

Installing hurricane straps or clips is one of the most effective ways to reinforce your roof. These metal connectors are attached to the roof trusses and provide a secure connection between the roof and the house’s walls. This makes it much more difficult for strong winds to lift the roof off the house.

Another way to reinforce your roof is to install impact-resistant shingles or tiles. These roofing materials are designed to withstand high winds and flying debris and can provide an extra layer of protection for your home. You can also consider trimming trees that are too close to your home or may fall on your roof during a hurricane.

3. Seal Your Home

Another proactive way to prepare your home for a hurricane is to seal your home. Sealing your home involves identifying and sealing any areas where water can enter your home during a storm. This can include sealing around doors and windows, caulking gaps, and securing any loose items outside the home.

One of the easiest ways to seal your home is to install weather stripping around doors and windows. Weather stripping is a flexible material applied to the bottom of doors and around window frames to prevent water from entering the home. Additionally, caulking can be applied to any gaps or cracks around doors and windows to provide an extra layer of protection.

Preparing your home for a hurricane is important in protecting yourself, your family, and your property from potential damage. By installing hurricane shutters, reinforcing your roof, and sealing your home, you can increase your home’s resilience to strong winds, heavy rainfall, and other hazards that come with a hurricane. It’s important to remember that the best time to prepare for a hurricane is before it happens, so take action now to ensure that your home is ready for the worst.