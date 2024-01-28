3 Reasons to Call a Wildlife Specialist to Remove Raccoons

It can be hard to notice when raccoons move into your attic or outbuildings. However, once they find a way in, they can do a great deal of damage. Getting rid of them will take diligence and professional help.

1- Raccoons Are Dirty

When a raccoon moves into your attic, they quickly foul the space. Your insulation will soon be full of waste. To get rid of your raccoon problem, you will need to clean out their “nest” of waste.

Once the raccoons have been trapped and removed, you will need to get that insulation removed. The raccoons may have left fleas or other pests as well, which can attack your pets and carry diseases.

After the insulation has been removed, the space will need thoroughly cleaned. The insulation will need to be replaced and the access point where the raccoons got into your home will need to be patched.

If you leave your home for an extended period, raccoons can get into your living space. The damage they can wreak can include using your home as a bathroom, chewing on electrical cables, and tearing up the trim around your windows in an attempt to get out.

2- Raccoons Can Be Dangerous When Cornered

Raccoons can be cute on a wildlife camera, but quite dangerous when cornered in your garage. A serious worry when dealing with raccoons is after they deliver their litter. It must be said that baby raccoons are adorable, but their mother can be incredibly dangerous.

As soon as you know there’s a raccoon in your space, you need to seek help. You will need a professional to help you get rid of your raccoon problem. Even in a live capture trap, a live raccoon can scratch or bite you from within.

It’s important to remember that raccoons thrive in urban areas by eating out of the garbage. Their teeth and claws are dangerously dirty. One scratch could put you or your pet at risk of a terrible infection. Of course, raccoons can also carry rabies.

3- Raccoons Are Prolific

One mother raccoon can add up to eight babies per litter to your property, though most litters top out at five raccoons per delivery. It doesn’t take long to have a large gathering of raccoons in your attic or your outbuilding.

Raccoons can live as individuals or in family packs. Once you have a raccoon nest in an attic or an outbuilding, the odor of their nest may draw more raccoons. When your attic gets hot, you may find that your house reeks of its filth. Even if you get them out of your home, their nest will stink for a long time and may draw other pests.

Once they get established in your home or outbuildings, they will start to feed in your area. If you have fruit trees, they’ll attempt to scale them and feed off of your fresh fruit.

Never let raccoons linger in your home or outbuildings. Once they find a space to build a nest, they will quickly cause havoc with your space. Contact a professional to remove them and their nest.