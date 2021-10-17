3 Reasons to Use Face Masks on a Regular Basis

Beauty face masks have many benefits to the skin. These benefits include unclogging pores, rehydration, anti-aging effects, and an afterglow. Face masks are the perfect way to unwind after a stressful day, and there are many different reasons when you need to use them.

1. To Unclog Your Pores

When it comes to your skin, there’s nothing more disgusting than dirt from the outside world getting caught into your pores. So naturally, this causes your skin to go into its self-cleaning mode. Unfortunately, this means that the bacteria builds, resulting in pimples, blemishes, blackheads, etc. They also absorb excess oil. Blackheads are formed when the oil and dirt inside of the pore form a waxy substance. Their black color results from air getting inside of the pore while the pimple forms, which is called oxidation.

Teenagers especially have overactive hormones, which causes the overproduction of sebum-or facial grease. As a result, if you have at least one teenager at home, he or she might appreciate our charcoal mask.

Generally, it’s recommended that people with normal to dry skin use a mask once a week. In contrast, it’s recommended for those with oily skin to mask up to three times a week. However, be sure to read the instructions as some ingredients are stronger than others. Charcoal masks are especially very helpful with soaking up excessive sebum, binding, and removing all of the impurities in your pores.

If you have acne, beauty masks are not a long-term remedy for that. However, they can temporarily calm inflamed skin, soak up excess oil and prevent new breakouts.

2. To Stop Aging Effects

Beauty masks temporarily tighten the skin, which helps shrink pores and reduce the appearance of fine lines. Some masks, like our cucumber, contain Vitamin C, which acts as an antioxidant that boosts collagen. Those that have Vitamin E, like our cucumber, act as a protective agent to the skin that helps to prevent fine lines.

Dry skin can also accelerate the appearance of aging. If your skin is super dry, it needs serious hydration. In this case, hyaluronic acid is the most important ingredient as it’s the agent that helps your skin retain water. Some overnight masks are ideal for this. Masks containing Vitamin C, green tea, and even gold are the best for leaving your skin looking plumper, smooth, bright, and firm.

3. To Receive an Afterglow

When your mask is in the process of hardening, it causes the blood vessels to expand. That’s also what makes for the softness and smoothness. Be careful not to touch your skin too much, or you’ll risk getting new dirt in your pores.

Remember that this glow is temporary. A beauty mask is not a substitute for the glow that seems to come with high life satisfaction. That comes from the inside out and has nothing to do with whether your face is physically clean.