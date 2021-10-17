3 Reasons Why Farm Trucks Need a Tarp System

Whether you work with a grain truck, livestock hauler, or an open-top trailer, your vehicle is likely to be subject to some weather that can negatively affect the cargo. A tarp system for farm trucks is an easy way to protect your load from rain, snow, and wind. From electric tarp systems, crank tarp systems, roll tarp systems, parts, or hardware, it’s important to look for a reputable supplier to shop from. If you are undecided on why you need a tarp system, you might think again.

1. Your Cargo is Worth It

As a trucker in the agricultural industry, you probably have a lot riding on your cargo. Uncovered load in transit from farm animals to grain and produce will likely be subjected to environmental pressures like rain, snow, or wind. Even if your destination is only 20 minutes away, the potential damage of traveling unprotected could ruin your entire shipment and even cost you money. For instance, flying debris from a snowstorm can damage exposed crops, which can be the difference between a profitable harvest and one that nets barely enough to cover costs. An electrical tarp system can help protect your farm produce. A quality tarp system will help protect your cargo and ensure it arrived at its destination in the same condition as when you started.

2. Save Time on Loading or Unloading

Even if you’re not transporting animals, a tarp system can save time when loading or unloading. Rather than having to stop or put your truck in reverse every time you need to make a delivery, an electric tarp system is entirely hands-free. Press the button and let it do all the work! Even if the truck only needs to be covered for a few moments before moving again, an electric tarp system will keep your load safe while you take care of other tasks.

For example, a hand-crank tarp allows for easy access to the cargo as it folds the tarp back to enable a farmer or trucker to drop off the loads without removing the entire tarp system. This will save you money and time.

3. Increase Your Truck’s Resale Value

A quality tarp system can also help protect your investment in your truck by ensuring that it stays in good condition for years to come. So even if you’re not using the tarp to handle an unexpected storm, you will still get plenty of use out of the system after you have finished transporting your load. Modern farm trucks are typically made with aluminum or steel, easily be damaged by exposure to the elements. If you have invested in one of these vehicles, it makes sense to protect it with a tarp system that will keep your gear covered and protected throughout your trip.