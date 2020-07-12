3 Steps to Protect Your Business from Personal Injury Claims

Businesses

are turning into victims of personal injury claims, with an uptick of

advertising pushing plaintiffs to sue for millions of dollars. Many lawsuits

are frivolous in nature, but the plaintiff has everything to gain when

getting injured.

A few

million dollar payday is enough for a person to purposely slip and fall in your

building.

Businesses

are being sued for personal injury claims every day of the week. People sue for

spilling hot coffee on themselves. Others sue for

tripping on a sidewalk. People ignore caution signs, walking into a slippery

area and falling in the process.

Can your

small business withstand these hefty personal injury claims?

If not, you

need to know how to protect your business from personal injury claims.

1. Review or Obtain General

Liability Insurance

General liability insurance is coverage that every small and large business needs to safeguard themselves against personal injury claims. If you don’t have general liability insurance, your business is under a serious risk from personal injury claims.

The good

news is that this insurance is often tied into property insurance.

But even so,

you may be a small contractor that operates out of your home, so you might not

think to get general liability insurance.

If you

already have insurance, you should:

Review your policy annually

Discuss your business’s finances and insurance with a

professional

General

liability insurance will be priced based on four main factors:

Business type Location Number of

employees Level of risk

exposure

If there’s

one thing you do after reading this article, it should be discussing your

options with an insurance agent to get coverage as soon as possible.

2. Label Dangerous Areas

Properly

“Danger high radiation area” or “Caution wet floor” may be all that’s needed to prevent a person from winning a slip and fall lawsuit against your business. Your business has a duty to protect customers, so if a floor is wet, labeled as wet, and a customer decides to risk walking on the floor, you’re better prepared if a lawsuit is filed.

You should:

Assess the

premises often for potential for injury Supply the

proper signage to warn of potential hazards Remove dangers

in the workplace

If you

remove dangers or warn of them ahead of time, this will make your business

inherently safer from personal injury claims.

3. Protect Employees Via

Training and Education

Safety must

always come first in your business. Not only do you want to protect against

claims, but you also want to do everything in your power to protect your

employees. A business can protect its workers through:

Training : Proper training ensures that employees are properly trained

to use equipment and perform their duties up to the highest standards.

: Proper training ensures that employees are properly trained to use equipment and perform their duties up to the highest standards. Identify Hazards: When possible, identify all hazards in the workplace

that an employee may encounter. Through proper identification, you’ll be sure

that your employees have less risk of injury or death.

When you do

your best to train and protect employees, you’re also safeguarding your

business if a claim is filed. You can show that an employee was properly

trained to use a dangerous piece of equipment and your business took all of the

proper safety measures in the process.

You can use

this in your defense to prove that an employee acted negligent despite knowing

the risks.

It’s also up

to you to provide your employees with the proper safety equipment. If you

provide your employees with training and safety equipment that they fail to

use, you might be able to sway a claim by showing your business took every

precaution to protect employees from injury.