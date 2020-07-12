3 Steps to Protect Your Business from Personal Injury Claims
Businesses
are turning into victims of personal injury claims, with an uptick of
advertising pushing plaintiffs to sue for millions of dollars. Many lawsuits
are frivolous in nature, but the plaintiff has everything to gain when
getting injured.
A few
million dollar payday is enough for a person to purposely slip and fall in your
building.
Businesses
are being sued for personal injury claims every day of the week. People sue for
spilling hot coffee on themselves. Others sue for
tripping on a sidewalk. People ignore caution signs, walking into a slippery
area and falling in the process.
Can your
small business withstand these hefty personal injury claims?
If not, you
need to know how to protect your business from personal injury claims.
1. Review or Obtain General
Liability Insurance
General liability insurance is coverage that every small and large business needs to safeguard themselves against personal injury claims. If you don’t have general liability insurance, your business is under a serious risk from personal injury claims.
The good
news is that this insurance is often tied into property insurance.
But even so,
you may be a small contractor that operates out of your home, so you might not
think to get general liability insurance.
If you
already have insurance, you should:
- Review your policy annually
- Discuss your business’s finances and insurance with a
professional
General
liability insurance will be priced based on four main factors:
- Business type
- Location
- Number of
employees
- Level of risk
exposure
If there’s
one thing you do after reading this article, it should be discussing your
options with an insurance agent to get coverage as soon as possible.
2. Label Dangerous Areas
Properly
“Danger high radiation area” or “Caution wet floor” may be all that’s needed to prevent a person from winning a slip and fall lawsuit against your business. Your business has a duty to protect customers, so if a floor is wet, labeled as wet, and a customer decides to risk walking on the floor, you’re better prepared if a lawsuit is filed.
You should:
- Assess the
premises often for potential for injury
- Supply the
proper signage to warn of potential hazards
- Remove dangers
in the workplace
If you
remove dangers or warn of them ahead of time, this will make your business
inherently safer from personal injury claims.
3. Protect Employees Via
Training and Education
Safety must
always come first in your business. Not only do you want to protect against
claims, but you also want to do everything in your power to protect your
employees. A business can protect its workers through:
- Training: Proper training ensures that employees are properly trained
to use equipment and perform their duties up to the highest standards.
- Identify Hazards: When possible, identify all hazards in the workplace
that an employee may encounter. Through proper identification, you’ll be sure
that your employees have less risk of injury or death.
When you do
your best to train and protect employees, you’re also safeguarding your
business if a claim is filed. You can show that an employee was properly
trained to use a dangerous piece of equipment and your business took all of the
proper safety measures in the process.
You can use
this in your defense to prove that an employee acted negligent despite knowing
the risks.
It’s also up
to you to provide your employees with the proper safety equipment. If you
provide your employees with training and safety equipment that they fail to
use, you might be able to sway a claim by showing your business took every
precaution to protect employees from injury.
Safety
guidelines should be implemented across your entire workforce in an effort to
protect against injury and further safeguard your business from costly
lawsuits.
