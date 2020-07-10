Create More Success In Your Career As A Public Speaker

It’s no secret that

some of the most famous executives got to where they

are because they learned how to speak in public. This is one of the most vital

skills any person can learn if they want to be on the fast track to success. In

fact, in a recent book from TED, they clearly

outlined how many of the presenters on their stage have sped up their success

because of it. So how can you master this skill and use it to your advantage?

What Is Public

Speaking?

Public speaking is

any time you get up in front of an audience and deliver a speech. However, in

today’s digital world, this can be via video on YouTube or Facebook just as

much as it could be in front of a classroom or at a conference. Whether you are

speaking to your classmates and teacher, or to 500 of your peers and

colleagues, learning how to give a memorable presentation is truly an art form.

If you are truly committed

to honing your skills as a public speaker, then we highly recommend you join

our Toastmasters group. In it, you

will learn these nine skills:

1. Public Speaking

Skills

Rehearsing your

speech is one of the hardest things to do for a lot of people. It is weird

going over your own writing and even more awkward watching yourself in a mirror

while you rehearse.

But there are some

great things that you can do before your speech in order to be as prepared as

possible so you can give a great speech when the time comes.

According to many great

leaders who speak on stages, the best thing is to make sure your

note cards or rehearsal material is easy to read and follow. It is really hard

to give a speech from one giant run-on paragraph, as you can easily lose your

place. I recommend breaking your speech up into one liners or “summary points” so

that when you see your notes you can simply grab the information and go.

The next thing is to

practice every part of the speech until you have it right. Sounds pretty basic

right? Well not really, most people actually practice the entire speech all the

way through instead of breaking it down into bite-size pieces of content.

For example, practice

your introduction until you have it down completely. Then practice your first

part of the speech after your introduction — depending on the length of your

speech this could be 30 seconds or 5 minutes. Then, after you get that part, go

back and do the introduction until the end of the first segment, complete that

until you are comfortable then move on until you can do the whole speech

through two times completely with a satisfactory result.

Then you will want to

practice in front of the mirror. Stand in front of a full length mirror (if

possible) and practice your speech, look down at your notes and be conscience

of how long you are taking on each part, how long you can maintain eye contact and

scan the audience, etc. Work on your hand placement and looking relaxed in the

mirror.

2. Presentation

Skills

Have you ever been

called upon at the last minute to give a presentation or a talk on something

you’ve been working on, or something for a new client? Well, Toastmasters can

help you think on your feet and be well organized so that this will become easy

for you. In fact, we also invite some of the best public speakers from major

organizations such as Motivational Speakers who also provide mentoring and

insights from leading professional speakers.

3. Communication

Skills

There are many ways

you can improve your communication skills. This involves more than just

talking. It also involves shutting up. Communication is a two way conversation.

Many people say, “I have no problem talking”, and those around them are well

aware of that. These people may have a problem letting other people talk. How

many times have you been at a meeting where the person is supposed to speak

only for 5 minutes and 15 minutes later they are still at it? At Toastmasters

you learn how to craft a speech within a specified time frame. However, if you

want more one on one support, you may want to get a coach who can support you.

4. Listening Skills

Listening is a very

important part of communication. It is important to listen well enough so that

you really “hear” what the other person is saying. At our weekly meetings the

Quizmaster tests the listening skills of the group by asking questions about

things that went on during the meeting.

5. Leadership Skills

These skills are

developed as members take on roles such as Toastmaster, Table Topics Master,

Timer, Quizmaster, General Evaluator and others. Each person takes control of

the lectern for their role.

6. Evaluation

Techniques

It is important to

learn how to correctly evaluate someone so that they learn about the things

they need to improve while being recognized for the things that they already do

well. If all they hear is criticism, they don’t feel very good about

themselves. Toastmasters teaches the “sandwich technique” for evaluations. Come

to a meeting and find out more.

7. Vocal Variety

Having a different

range in your vocals helps keep your conversations lively and worth listening

to. Have you ever listened to a boring lecture where the person just drones on

and on with no variety or depth to their voice? It’s enough to put you to

sleep. You will learn how to effectively use your voice for the highs and lows

to keep people’s attention.

8. Effective

Non-Verbal Communication

Your body often

speaks louder than your actual words and people “read” what you are saying by

the way you say it. You can learn how to use gestures and eye contact to keep

the audience watching and listening.

9. Research

Techniques