4 Ideas for Making the Moving Process Easier on Yourself

If you’ve decided to read this content, then it’s likely you’ve got a move coming up. Not only that, you’re probably dreading it. Switching homes and moving all of your things is never fun, but there are ideas for making the moving process easier on yourself that you can use.

1. Use Smaller Boxes

Banker’s boxes can do wonders for your packing. Bigger boxes are necessary for certain things, but if you use them exclusively, you can run into issues quickly, including:

Filling them up safely

Taping them enough

Stacking them right

Remembering the contents

HGTV points out that banker’s boxes make it easy to sort out lots of different items, so you can group them together in boxes that are easy to carry and assemble without tape. They’re also very easy to stack together.

2. Contact Your Utilities Early On

Moving doesn’t just involve physically transferring all of your possessions. You also need to deal with your various utilities, which might include:

Electricity

Cable

Phone

Satellite

Internet

Water

Natural Gas

Moving.com suggests doing this early on, which makes sense when you think about it. You not only have to disconnect the utilities where you are moving from. You also need to establish them where you are moving too. Dating connections too early or late can mean overpaying for wasted services or not having them for a few days while you’re moving.

3. Pack What You Need in a Clear Bin

Everything you own likely serves some kind of need, but what items will you need immediately upon arriving at your new home? BuzzFeed recommends a clear bin so you can easily identify the contents quickly for fast access to clean clothes, box cutters, toiletries, snacks, and the like.

4. Cut Your Work in Half

One of the smartest things you can do to make moving easier is to simply cut the work in half. Smart Box Moving and Storage is an option you can use where they do the moving for you.

It works like this:

Drop-Off : Services like these will drop off a portable storage container in your driveway or yard where it’s convenient for you to fill up with your things.

: Services like these will drop off a portable storage container in your driveway or yard where it’s convenient for you to fill up with your things. Fill It Up : Whenever you have the time and energy, you can stuff it to the brim with furniture, possessions, and boxes.

: Whenever you have the time and energy, you can stuff it to the brim with furniture, possessions, and boxes. Get It Moved : Once you have enough things in the container, call the service provider and have them handle moving it and all your stuff to your next home.

: Once you have enough things in the container, call the service provider and have them handle moving it and all your stuff to your next home. Unpack It : You just have to drive yourself over to your new home, and then you, family, and friends can unload the container when you’re ready.

: You just have to drive yourself over to your new home, and then you, family, and friends can unload the container when you’re ready. Give It Back: Once it’s empty, you call them one more time to have them pick it up.

In Summary