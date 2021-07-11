4 Interesting Facts to Know About How Kernel Processing Rolls are Used

Animal meals have to be processed well before they are ready for consumption. Corn kernels in processed and chopped corn need to be broken down into tiny particles for daily animals to digest. Several years ago, starch utilization happened when animals broke down the corn kernels. But in today’s world, we have high producing animals, and kernels need to be processed well into tiny particles for daily animals to get enough starch utilization during their feed.

It takes a good kernel processing roll to process the kernel that will optimize daily animal health, milk production, and nutrition. For your dairy nutrition game to be at the top, you will need to know and understand the four interesting facts about how kernel processing rolls are used.

1. Understand the Kernel Fraction Your Kernel Processor Roll Processes

The best time to know kernel processing adequacy is during harvesting. Here you can adjust your harvester to correct insufficient processing. However, you cannot see how the kernels are well processed when mixing kernels and plant stover fractions.

As kernel processing evolves every day, a water separation procedure has been developed to easily separate kernel and stover fractions at the silo or field. The technique uses kernel and stover buoyancy differences- when they are both placed in a water bath, kernels sink and stover floats.

How do you know the Degree of Kernel Processing?

After separating kernel and stover, it is essential to assess kernel processing degree. When there are many whole kernels, it shows the level of processing is insufficient. If there is minimal presence of whole kernels and only broken or cracked kernels, the level of processing may be considered adequate. Well-processed kernels should have little to no whole kernels.

2. They’ve Speed Differences

The other factor determining kernel procession quality is the speed difference when kernel processing rolls are spinning. In the past years, the speed difference was twenty percent but has stepped up to thirty percent. Most modern rolls process at a speed difference of 30%, and in most cases, self-propelled kernel processing rolls have a forty to fifty percent speed differential that offers optimal procession.

Most ancient models can’t go beyond thirty percent, and few can be updated. They need more horsepower to process better. A high-speed differential kernel processing roll offers the best and visible results.

3. The Rolls has Tooth Spacing

Tooth spacing is another determinant in how kernel processing rolls work. There are different tooth spacing options available in the market, including:

Running one roll with four grooves per inch tooth spacing combination and the other roll with 4.5 grooves per inch. It’s applicable in the self-propelled industry for the procession of corn silage.

Six grooves per inch and straight tooth profile on Fibertech Chevron roll are effective for in-direct cut and production of incomparable results of whole crops like sorghum and wheat.

Ten groove rolls are essential in a feed mill industry to produce barley and wheat good cracks.

4. Style of the Tooth

The fourth fact about how kernel processing rolls work is the tooth style. Histories state that the first kernel processing roll was launched in the 80s and had straight tooth rollers. When the rolls began evolving in the 90s, they processed kernels with a saw-tooth design. Kernel processing rolls’ tooth style contributes to the procession of quality kernels in the following ways:

You can choose your kernel processing tooth configuration based on its fineness in whole processing plants.

Groove patterns interfere with forage crop feeds. It leads to a difference in processing capability, wear life, and penetration of crop mat.