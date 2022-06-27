4 Ways to Keep Stadiums and Event Venues Clean

The pandemic threw off the tradition of regularly scheduled public entertainment events. Professional sports games, concerts, plays, and more were cancelled all across the world and stadiums and venues paid the price. Now that regulations have loosened, a new normal has encased businesses.

Even before the pandemic, it was important to keep your venues clean and safe for patrons. The same is true now, but with a few more important, state-mandated guidelines depending on where you’re located.

No matter where you are in the country, here are 4 ways to keep your stadiums and event venues clean.

Develop an Easy-to-Follow Action Plan

Every successful business follows carefully crafted action plans to complete tasks and to allow events to run as smoothly as possible. Cleaning the venue throughout an event versus when there are no patrons is no different. You need to have an easy to follow plan that shows employees what to do, when to do it, and what success looks like.

Of course the technical parts of your action plan should take into account:

the number of employees available during different times of day or the number of employees you’re going to need at different times.

what specific things needs to be done in the different sections of the venue.

the high traffic areas that may need extra attention.

how you will clean different areas and what supplies are required.

the price of extra protocols, technology, staff, and products.

If this is the first time you are putting together an action plan for your location, don’t worry about getting it wrong the first time. You never know what’s going to work. Trying out a plan, reevaluating the results, and restructuring the plan to make it better should always be apart of your process.

Determine Staff Protocol

Cleanliness, health, and safety should not only be considered for the different sections of your stadium or venue. The cleaning protocol for different staff members should also be taken into consideration. The staff that handles food may need clear instructions to wash their hands often. Staff throughout your venue are going to need to know their personal safety requirements as well as the requirements of their area and job description. Take the time to outline these to help your plan run as smoothly as possible.

Remember That Cleaning is No Longer Enough

You may have been sanitizing and disinfecting before the stricter restrictions brought on by the pandemic, but it’s an important part of safer venues. New technology enables public spaces to disinfect air and surfaces on a larger scale.

Manual cleaning will always be an important focus to remove dirt, debris, sticky food residue, and other contaminants from surfaces; however, you may consider looking into more autonomous and continuous disinfection solutions to make up the difference.

Consider Pre, During, and Post Cleaning Requirements

An employees work is never done when it comes to implementing necessary cleaning protocols. When putting on an event whether it be a concert, sports game, or other entertainment event, cleaning will have to take place before, during , and after to ensure a safe environment for both patrons and employees.

Pre and post cleaning is always going to be less formal and more intense. It can include activities like cleaning chairs, benches, bleachers, hand rails, and floors. It may also include setting up and taking down trash receptacles and hand sanitizer stations depending on your venue’s needs.

Cleaning that happens during an event is as much for the safety of guests as it is to make sure sure the venue stays inviting and a good environment. This may include tasks like continuously checking on restrooms for cleanliness and restocking items

No matter the purpose of your venue, making your cleaning protocols a tp priority will benefit both your patrons and your staff. Start taking control of the cleanliness of your space today.