5 Common Tree Pruning Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

Tree pruning is often a task that needs to be asked of the average homeowner. Pruning can be scary and can be done incorrectly, causing damage to the underlying trees and branches. By knowing common mistakes and how to avoid them, you can keep your trees healthy and thriving and make your home more beautiful. With the right knowledge, you will learn how to keep your trees healthy, help prevent damage from pests, and properly prune them to make them fit in your yard.

1. Pruning in Inclement Weather

Pruning in cold weather is never recommended. The cross-section of a tree is susceptible to diseases when pruned in cold weather. Also, the energy a tree expands to heal itself after being pruned in cold weather can kill the tree from the inside out. Hot and dry conditions are similarly damaging, so it’s always best to prune trees when conditions are favorable.

2. Using the Wrong Tree Pruning Tools

Tree pruning tools are used to cut healthy branches, but if you use the wrong ones for the job, you will damage the tree and cause long-term damage to your trees. The tools used for tree pruning should fit the size of the branches you are trying to prune and cut to avoid damaging the tree and causing long-term damage. Special tree pruning tools are available and will help you to avoid damaging your trees.

3. Over-Pruning

Over-Pruning is a common mistake that can be very costly to a tree. Trees grow at different rates, and pruning too often to remove dead branches or unnecessary overgrowth can be fatal. Over-pruning also eliminates the natural way trees grow and maintains trees in unnatural shapes for your yard. Instead of over-pruning, prune when needed.

4. Making Improper Cuts

The cuts you make while pruning can be just as damaging as over-pruning. When pruning, it is important to make accurate cuts with the right tools to avoid damaging your tree long term. Also, cuts should be made low on the tree to avoid damaging branches that will hold fruit or flowers. When pruning branches that are not dead but are not supporting the tree, cut high on the branch and cut back from there.

5. Not Maintaining Caring for your Trees

After pruning your trees, it is important to ensure they are still properly cared for. You should check for pests and insects that can damage your trees and spread diseases. Also, ensure to water after pruning because the tree will be thirsty. Dead branches need to be removed, they will not heal on their own, and it is important not to leave any limbs hanging because they could fall on someone or something if left alone.

Tree pruning comes with risks, and a lot of work goes into pruning trees, whether you are talking about the tree on your property or a tree in the backyard of a local business. With knowledge, proper tools, and experience, you can keep your trees healthy and beautiful for an extended lifespan. Pruning can help in reducing the risk of damage to property and injury caused by falling branches.