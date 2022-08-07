5 Reasons Why Companies Need Employee Email Protection

Email is the most used internet utility, both in homes and in businesses. While you do not have to worry about your workers’ personal emails, you must take appropriate safeguards when it pertains to work email. Here are reasons why your organization requires an email policy.

1. Liability Protection for the Company

When all workers read and sign the email policy, it shows that they are aware of and agree with the content of the policy. Suppose a worker sends an email containing anything not regarded as suitable by your email policy. In that case, they, not the company, will be liable of the obligation for any damages or claims made as a consequence of their forwarding an improper email.

2. Protection Against Phishing

Email phishing is one of the oldest types of cyberattacks. Hackers send misleading emails that look real and are intended to entice the victim into doing some action, like selecting a link, downloading an attachment, or submitting login credentials. To lure employees into supplying vital credentials is one of the most harmful actions. The significance of hacked credentials to a bad actor is that they may be used to plan and carry out a large-scale attack against the firm.

3. Reducing Incidents Caused by Staff Errors

Employee error, blunders, or inadequate credential management are all causes of cyberattacks. Irrespective of how a staff-initiated event happens, the effects can be so severe that your firm is subject to extortion, business operational harm, and market trust loss.

What might lead to a tragic event can begin obscurely by sending sensitive data to a partner via email or cloud-based technologies. If your email system is compromised, then the data included inside the emails is subject to exploitation.

You should take reasonable steps to ensure that your staff understands fundamental security processes and follow all security precautions, like not emailing or disclosing sensitive passwords.

4. Protect Confidential Data

Every company has confidential data, which includes employee information, financial information, bank account information, credentials, and other sensitive information. Hackers are eager to obtain this information in order to pursue their malevolent intentions.

Without sufficient email security, hackers can circumvent basic security measures. However, by including a strong email security system into the company’s security infrastructure, the likelihood of a successful attack is greatly decreased.

5. Provide Education

A solid digital security plan must include employee security awareness training and education. Establishing an email policy helps you teach your staff suitable business communications etiquette. This will aid your company’s professional reputation.

6. Increase Productivity

Averagely, 90% of emails your business receives are spam. That is, they are unsolicited messages with a potentially malevolent bent. If your firm does not have an effective antispam solution, these unwelcome communications directly impact employee productivity. With the correct email security protocols in place, your staff will have more time to devote to work and improve service to clients and partners.

The cyber risk landscape has reached frightening proportions. Given that most businesses have enabled remote working, utilizing an advanced business email-security solution is now more critical than ever. Invest in a threat-ready, fully-managed email security solution to safeguard your users, data, and business.