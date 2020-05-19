5 Reasons you Might Want to Hire a Sydney Party Boat
If you live in the
Sydney area, it doesn’t matter how many times you see the beautiful harbour, it
still takes your breath away, and we have all enjoyed many fine evenings in
bars and restaurants along Sydney Harbour. There are, however, party boats that
you can hire that take you into the harbour for the best possible party
backdrop, and with that in mind, here are a few special occasions that would
warrant renting a party boat on Sydney Harbour.
- Bucks
or Hens Night – There’s no
better way to say goodbye to your freedom than having the party on Sydney
Harbour. You choose the bar items, the menu, and, of course, the entertainment,
and with an all-inclusive price, you and your friends can dance the night away
in real style.
- Wedding
Reception – Why not have
your wedding reception floating on Sydney Harbour? You could go the whole nine
yards and have the wedding ceremony on the boat, and with a fully stocked bar
and your choice of menu and entertainment, you are all set for a wedding party
to be remembered forever. If you would like to know more about party boat hire in Sydney, a Google search will help you find a
local company and they can furnish you with more details about catering for a
wedding party.
- Retirement
– After working for more
than 4 decades, there’s no better time to celebrate than right after that very
last shift, and you can invite colleagues, family and friends to your floating
celebration as you enter the golden years of retirement. You decide on the
menu, the bar items and the entertainment, and as you are out on the beautiful
Sydney Harbour, you have the ideal backdrop for a party you will never forget.
- Graduation
Party – If you have
finally graduated with a BA and are preparing to start your career, or have
added that much-needed MBA to your resume, that is more than enough reason for
a floating celebration. Bring along your classmates, and if you share the cost,
it won’t be a big-ticket item, plus you will all have the time of your lives,
drinking and partying with classmates.
- Special
Anniversaries – It might
be a golden or ruby anniversary, or it could be your very first year as a
married couple, whatever the anniversary, why not treat your partner to a
floating surprise? If your mum and dad are soon to be celebrating 40 years
together, you could create a surprise to end all surprises by secretly
arranging the party boat, then make up some story why you have to drive to the
pick up area.
For some people,
there doesn’t have to be a reason to party on Sydney Harbour and when a group
of people share the costs, renting a party boat is not an expensive way to
throw a party. Search online and you will find established party boat operators
and before you know it, your party date will arrive.
