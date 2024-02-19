6 Advantages of Buying a Used Vehicle as Your First Vehicle

Owning a new car may feel like a luxury, a magical experience you would love to experience. However, there are many downsides to purchasing a new, never-owned vehicle, most of which pertain to money. If you are in the market for your first vehicle, consider the following reasons for buying a used car rather than a new one. You may be surprised at the differences and find that purchasing a used car or truck is a better route.

1. Lower Price

It may seem obvious that you’ll pay less for a used car than a new vehicle. However, some people may not realize just how much you could save without making too much of a sacrifice in terms of quality. In some instances, you could buy a vehicle that is only a couple of years old for thousands less than buying a new one and still have a solid, low-mileage ride that feels almost the same as a new one.

2. Lower Insurance Costs

The cost of your car insurance is heavily associated with the value of your car. An insurance company knows they may be on the line to pay for repairs or buy your vehicle in the event of a total loss. New cars are often expensive to insure, especially those with extremely high values. With a used car, the value is lower than a new car, which could save you hundreds of dollars annually in car insurance premiums.

3. Less Depreciation

The bulk of depreciation on a vehicle happens the moment it is first driven off the dealership lot. After that initial period, depreciation slows drastically, meaning you retain more value year after year with a used car. Purchasing a new vehicle could mean losing thousands of dollars in value the very moment you take ownership. With a used vehicle, you don’t lose value right away and, depending on how good of a deal you can get, may even have a value higher than what you paid.

4. Better Selection

Shopping for used cars typically gives you better selection to choose from, as it is sometimes hard to find what you want on a new dealership lot. Used car dealers offer a large selection of makes and models in one location, allowing you to shop more easily without jumping around to different lots.

5. Cheaper Customization

When you purchase a new car, you may want certain features that add to the price tag of your vehicle. Consider running boards, custom wheels, luggage racks, or entertainment systems. Each of these items adds up when customizing a new car. When you buy a used vehicle, you’ll likely pay very little extra for these added customizations. Over time, these add-ons do not change the price of a used car much, if at all.

6. Lower Registration Fees

Every state has different rules and calculations for vehicle registration fees. However, you’ll almost always find that the vehicle registration will be cheaper for a used car than for a new one. The reason for this is that most states require you to pay a certain percentage of the value of your car based on how many years old the vehicle is.