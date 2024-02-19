5 Tips for Choosing Which Pavers to Use a Commercial Property

While plain concrete and asphalt surfaces are prevalent in commercial spaces, many property owners prefer to use commercial pavers as a more aesthetic alternative. Pavers are available in a wide range of materials, sizes, and shapes to suit various needs. These materials include different types of natural stone, porcelain, and concrete. You may find commercial pavers on sidewalks, parking lots, patio areas, and other outdoor spaces. If you are considering updating your property with commercial pavers, there are a few important things to consider before selecting the materials.

1- Focus on Function

One of the most important factors to consider when selecting pavers for your commercial property is the pavers’ functionality. For example, the permeability of the paver materials varies. If you are choosing pavers for a flat sidewalk or parking lot, the ability for the water to penetrate through the pavers rather than creating large pools when it rains may be critical. However, if the pavers will be installed on land with a grade and drainage is adequate, a more impermeable material may be a better option.

2- Consider Durability

The durability of the pavers is also critical. Some types of pavers, for example, are designed to withstand moderate or high foot traffic. Others may be suitable for vehicular traffic. The durability of the pavers directly affects their ability to perform well for a longer period. Keep in mind that durability is impacted by the thickness of the pavers as well as the pavers’ material.

3- Create an Aesthetic Design

With an extensive range of materials, colors, sizes, and shapes of pavers to choose from, the design possibilities are considerable. While using a single paver material works well in some spaces, a design featuring two contrasting materials can look beautiful as well. Some pavers are interlocking, making them more suitable for a detailed or complicated pattern than others.

4- Ease of Installation

The ease of installation may not seem like a top concern when selecting pavers, but it can impact your project in several ways. For example, projects using materials that are easier to install are often completed more quickly. These commercial paver installation projects may also not require highly skilled labor and may be more affordable to complete as a result. In some cases, the complexity and ease of installation can impact the beauty and durability of the finished project.

5- Consider the Cost

The materials selected for your paver installation project directly impact the total cost. Concrete is generally more affordable than natural stone, but there are variations based on the size of the pavers and other related factors. With many materials and paver styles available, you can create a lovely design for your commercial property that aligns with your budget.

Each of these important factors plays a role in the installation project as well as the long-term benefits that you enjoy from the pavers. As you explore the many pavers available, pay attention to each of these points to ensure that you select the best pavers for your property. In addition to considering these factors independently, seeking guidance from professionals in the field can provide valuable insights.