6 Creative Ideas for Using Content Marketing to Redesign Your Website

Good content marketing is critical to the success of your website. If you want people to read your blog posts and enjoy what you have to say, you need a solid content strategy in place. Unfortunately, many businesses neglect their blogs and never take advantage of blog design techniques that could help them show off their personality and identity.

When you’re redesigning your website, use the opportunity to make it fun and exciting. Don’t be afraid to use these ideas in your own content marketing strategy. The following six examples can help you come up with new ways to spruce up your website and engage more of your readers:

1. Ask a question.

You can get your visitors to participate in your content by asking them questions. If you have a blog post on an upcoming event, ask your audience what they think will happen at that event. Or, if you want to create some new buzz around a product launch, ask customers to weigh in on the product’s pros and cons.

2. Use a poll.

Polls are another great way to get your visitors engaged with your website content. Many popular websites ask their visitors what they think and show the results in real-time as votes come in. Adding this pop of color to your page will create an interesting focal point and encourage your readers to share your content with their friends and followers.

3. Build anticipation.

Anticipation is one of the most powerful marketing tools that can be used in website design. Even if you have an update about a new product or promotion, take a different approach by teasing out information instead of simply giving it all away right away. By slowly revealing different pieces of information and details over time, you’ll create more interest around your product, build a level of excitement among your viewers and encourage more engagement with the content on your site.

4. Play around with photos.

Photos are one of the easiest and most effective ways to bring personality and life to your content because they put human faces on your company. Try using interesting, funny or out-of-the-box images in your blog posts that will remind people why you’re different from other companies and make them want to learn more about you.

5. Incorporate infographics.

You can also use the visual appeal of infographics to increase the amount of engagement with your content. Infographics are great for presenting facts in an understandable, memorable fashion that will keep people coming back for more of your website’s content.

6. Be silly or get serious.

If you want to stand out in the blogging crowd, go for a light-hearted and fun approach to your site’s content. This will bring some humor to your website while still communicating valuable information about your business. Alternatively, you can also take a more serious approach and post content that really highlights your business’ products or services.